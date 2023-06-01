Mosso Reveals Lineup Of Summer Concerts In Western Massachusetts

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 3 Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Listen: Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renée Daniels, and Lead RAGTIME Symphonic Recording from Photo 4 Listen: RAGTIME Symphonic Recording from Boston Pops

Listen: Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renée Daniels, and Lead RAGTIME Symphonic Recording from Boston Pops

Listen: Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renée Daniels, and Lead RAGTIME Symphonic Recording from Boston Pops

MOSSO (Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra) will present two chamber music concerts this summer, one at the prestigious Sevenars Music Festival in Worthington, MA on July 23, and the second at the Longmeadow Adult Center in Longmeadow, MA on August 3.

The MOSSO Horn Trio (Beth Welty, violin; Sarah Sutherland, horn; and Elizabeth Skavish, piano) will perform the world premiere of “Triptych” for Piano, Violin and Horn, a commissioned work by Max Mueller, in a program that also includes: Frédéric Duvernoy's Trio No. 1 for Violin, Horn, and Piano; Trygve Madsen's Trio, Op. 110 for Violin, Horn, and Piano; and Johannes Brahms' Trio in Eb Major for Violin, Horn, and Piano. The Sevenars concert is at 4PM and free, with donations requested at the door. For details: www.sevenars.org

The Keep It Fresh Quartet, an ensemble including MOSSO musicians Beth Welty, violin; Dani Rimoni, viola; Joel Wolfe, cello; and Jill Dreeben, flute; will perform on the lawn at the Longmeadow Adult Center, 211 Maple Road, Longmeadow, MA, at 6PM on Thursday, August 3. Their program includes: Gordon Jacob's Four Fancies for Flute, Violin, Viola, and Cello; Mozart's Duo for Violin and Viola in G, K. 423; Reger's  Serenade for Flute, Violin, and Viola, Op 141a; selected movements from Mozart's Divertimento for Violin, Viola, and Cello, K. 563; Mozart's Quartet in D for Flute, Violin, Viola, and Cello; additional pieces to be announced from the stage. The concert will be performed rain or shine, and will be moved indoors at the Adult Center if there is inclement weather. Tickets are free but advance reservations are required. For details:  Call (413) 565-4150-option 1, or go to https://www.longmeadowma.gov/149/Adult-Center

MOSSO is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, which was organized by the musicians in 2021 to produce and perform concerts in Greater Springfield and Western Massachusetts. To date, they have presented their musicians in pop-up concerts throughout the area; performances with local ensembles, including the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival; two full orchestral performances with Maestro Kevin Rhodes in Springfield's Symphony Hall; a Sondheim tribute with full orchestra and singers at Symphony Hall; and a recent series of chamber ensemble concerts in Longmeadow, Westfield, Springfield, and Blandford. 

As part of a memorandum of understanding between the musicians' union, Local 171 AFM, and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, MOSSO will change its name to Springfield Chamber Players over the next few months. For further information about MOSSO's programs, visit MOSSO at: www.SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com or find MOSSO on Facebook at: Facebook.com/mossomusicians



RELATED STORIES - Boston

MEAN GIRLS Performer Comes to Marblehead School of Ballets Summer Session Photo
MEAN GIRLS Performer Comes to Marblehead School of Ballet's Summer Session

Dance, exercise and have fun this summer at the North Shore's Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB), located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts.  This cultural hub has a full line-up of enriching classes for people of all ages and levels. 

Boston Baroque Releases Live Concert Recording Of Chevalier De Saint-Georges Violin Concer Photo
Boston Baroque Releases Live Concert Recording Of Chevalier De Saint-Georges' Violin Concerto In D

Boston Baroque is ecstatic to release a live concert recording of the Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 3, No. 1 by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The recording features GRAMMY-nominated concertmaster and soloist Christina Day Martinson in a stunning performance that The Boston Musical Intelligencer remarked, “Christina Day Martinson delivered the three-movement concerto in ideal style, near flawlessly.”

Marblehead School Of Ballet To Hold Summer Session & Celebrated Summer Dance Intensive Photo
Marblehead School Of Ballet To Hold Summer Session & Celebrated Summer Dance Intensives

Dance, exercise and have fun this summer at the North Shore's Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB), located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts.  This cultural hub has a full line-up of enriching classes for people of all ages and levels.  The Marblehead School of Ballet's Summer Session runs from June 19 to August 12, 2023, and the school's renowned Summer Dance Intensives take place from July 10 through August 11.

THE NORMAL HEART & More Lead Bostons June 2023 Theater Top Picks Photo
THE NORMAL HEART & More Lead Boston's June 2023 Theater Top Picks

Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. June 2023's top picks include The Normal Heart, The Color Purple, and more!


More Hot Stories For You

A.R.T. to Welcome Little Amal to Harvard in SeptemberA.R.T. to Welcome Little Amal to Harvard in September
The Coolidge's Science On Screen Returns To The Rose Kennedy Greenway This SummerThe Coolidge's Science On Screen Returns To The Rose Kennedy Greenway This Summer
Doris Dear Will Premiere New Show 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk 'Slightly Sondheim'' At The Provincetown Cabaret FestivalDoris Dear Will Premiere New Show 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk 'Slightly Sondheim'' At The Provincetown Cabaret Festival
BTG Adds Three Additional Shows to Sold Out Run of WHAT THE CONSITUTION MEANS TO MEBTG Adds Three Additional Shows to Sold Out Run of WHAT THE CONSITUTION MEANS TO ME

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
The Umbrella Arts Center (5/12-6/04)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Southern Comfort
Acting Out Theater Company Inc (6/01-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christopher Cross and Justin Hayward
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and Friends
City Winery Boston - Haymarket Lounge (9/13-9/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf
The Company Theatre (11/10-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wild Kratts Live 2.0: Activate Creature Power
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
The Company Theatre (11/24-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Australian Pink Floyd Show
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/24-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sister's Back to School Catechism
The Company Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mackenzie Lee Clement
Wilbur Fiske Haven House (6/02-6/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You