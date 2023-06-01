Mosso Reveals Lineup Of Summer Concerts In Western Massachusetts

MOSSO (Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra) will present two chamber music concerts this summer, one at the prestigious Sevenars Music Festival in Worthington, MA on July 23, and the second at the Longmeadow Adult Center in Longmeadow, MA on August 3.

The MOSSO Horn Trio (Beth Welty, violin; Sarah Sutherland, horn; and Elizabeth Skavish, piano) will perform the world premiere of “Triptych” for Piano, Violin and Horn, a commissioned work by Max Mueller, in a program that also includes: Frédéric Duvernoy's Trio No. 1 for Violin, Horn, and Piano; Trygve Madsen's Trio, Op. 110 for Violin, Horn, and Piano; and Johannes Brahms' Trio in Eb Major for Violin, Horn, and Piano. The Sevenars concert is at 4PM and free, with donations requested at the door. For details: www.sevenars.org

The Keep It Fresh Quartet, an ensemble including MOSSO musicians Beth Welty, violin; Dani Rimoni, viola; Joel Wolfe, cello; and Jill Dreeben, flute; will perform on the lawn at the Longmeadow Adult Center, 211 Maple Road, Longmeadow, MA, at 6PM on Thursday, August 3. Their program includes: Gordon Jacob's Four Fancies for Flute, Violin, Viola, and Cello; Mozart's Duo for Violin and Viola in G, K. 423; Reger's Serenade for Flute, Violin, and Viola, Op 141a; selected movements from Mozart's Divertimento for Violin, Viola, and Cello, K. 563; Mozart's Quartet in D for Flute, Violin, Viola, and Cello; additional pieces to be announced from the stage. The concert will be performed rain or shine, and will be moved indoors at the Adult Center if there is inclement weather. Tickets are free but advance reservations are required. For details: Call (413) 565-4150-option 1, or go to https://www.longmeadowma.gov/149/Adult-Center

MOSSO is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, which was organized by the musicians in 2021 to produce and perform concerts in Greater Springfield and Western Massachusetts. To date, they have presented their musicians in pop-up concerts throughout the area; performances with local ensembles, including the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival; two full orchestral performances with Maestro Kevin Rhodes in Springfield's Symphony Hall; a Sondheim tribute with full orchestra and singers at Symphony Hall; and a recent series of chamber ensemble concerts in Longmeadow, Westfield, Springfield, and Blandford.

As part of a memorandum of understanding between the musicians' union, Local 171 AFM, and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, MOSSO will change its name to Springfield Chamber Players over the next few months. For further information about MOSSO's programs, visit MOSSO at: www.SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com or find MOSSO on Facebook at: Facebook.com/mossomusicians