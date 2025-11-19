Mosesian Center for the Arts Reveals Boston Dance Theater as Company-in-Residence

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown has announced that it will welcome Boston Dance Theater as a Company-in-Residence, marking a significant expansion of the center’s work as a creative hub for Greater Boston. The residency will bring the contemporary dance company into ongoing collaboration with Mosesian Arts’ multidisciplinary campus, aligning shared priorities around artistic innovation, education, and community engagement.

“As we continue building the Mosesian Center for the Arts as a home for artists and creative partners, welcoming Boston Dance Theater feels like a natural and inspiring next step,” said Aliana de la Guardia, Executive Director of the Mosesian Center for the Arts. She noted that community interest in dance and movement-based programming has grown, and that the residency will help broaden the organization’s offerings for students and audiences.

Beginning in January, Boston Dance Theater will introduce a new series of winter classes at Mosesian Arts, led by BDT company artists and open to a range of experience levels. The programs explore contemporary technique, conditioning, mindfulness, creative expression, and advanced professional training. Class options include Fitness, Energy & Strength, Mindful Movement & Relaxation, Creative Expression & Dance for Everyone, Signature BDT Creative Labs, and the BDT Pro Lab. Six-week series, single-class drop-ins, and multi-class pass options will be available through the Mosesian Arts website.

Beginning in Spring 2026, BDT and Mosesian Arts will co-produce performances and support new creative development initiatives on site. The residency will offer rehearsal and creation space for BDT while bringing contemporary dance works to Mosesian Arts’ stages, further establishing the organization as a home for regional artists and small arts companies.

“We're thrilled to root our creative process and public programming at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, an organization that shares our belief in the power of movement to connect, inspire, and transform,” said Boston Dance Theater Co-Artistic Director and Founder Jessie Jeanne Stinnett.