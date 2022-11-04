Merrimack Repertory Theatre Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor. Those words from Charles Dickens ring as true today as when they were written. Dickens' A Christmas Carol will be presented by the Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) for all audiences. This entirely new take on this holiday classic will be adapted and directed by MRT Nancy L. Donahue Executive Artistic Director Courtney Sale and will run from November 30 through December 24.

The play will feature history of Lowell including Charles Dickens's 1842 journey to the United States when he visited Lowell's mills and was enchanted by the mill girls' writings. Inspired by their stories, echoes of the mill girls' writing show up in Dickens's most iconic play. As Sale states, "What better theatre than ours to build this lasting holiday production."

The play will feature ten child actors from the Greater Lowell Area, as well as a professional cast featuring Karen MacDonald (Founding Company Member of The American Repertory Theatre, MRT's The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge), Tom Coiner (Law and Order: SVU on screen, MRT's The 39 Steps), husband Ken Robinson (Summer: The Donna Musical at Broadway, MRT's The 39 Steps) and wife Christina Robinson (Summer: The Donna Musical at Broadway, Back Together Again: The Music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway at MRT and Dorset Theatre Festival), as well as Kyosin Kang (American Spies at The Hub Theatre).

The creative team includes UMass Lowell's (UML) Shelley Barish, Scenic Designer (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder for Lyric Stage Company of Boston, Young Nerds of Color at Underground Railway Theatre, Central Square Theatre); Becca Jewett, Costume Designer (A Delicate Balance at Boston University Theater Studio 210, The Human Comedy at Wimberly Theatre); Brian Lilienthal, Lighting Designer (Woody Sez at MRT); Rob Witmer, Sound Designer (Best Summer Ever at MRT, Dracula at ACT Theatre); Joel Mercier, Music Director (current Artistic Director of the New Hampshire Theatre Factory); Maggie McCloskey, Youth Cast Supervisor, Susan Hudspeth, Stage Manager; Jordan Moore, Assistant Stage Manager; Sarah Rachael Katz, Production Assistant. Student matinees have already begun to reach capacity as the holiday season draws closer.

For tickets and further information, visit www.mrt.org or call the Enterprise Bank Office at 978-654-4678. Tickets start at $15 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances. MRT's COVID policy does require that all guests wear masks at all times. The theatre does not require vaccine or test proof.

After A Christmas Carol, MRT will continue its 44th season with the East Coast premiere of Letters from Home, written and performed by Kalean Ung, from January 18 through February 5, 2023, as well as How High the Moon: The Music of Ella Fitzgerald, conceived by Rob Ruggiero and featuring Tina Fabrique, from May 3-21, 2023.

Other discounts are also available for A Christmas Carol, including student discount ticket prices of $15 to any show, in person, by phone, or online. For Middlesex Community College (MCC) and UML students, $10 tickets are available with Student ID proof required for ticket pickup. Recurring discounts include the $5 first night, $10 Lowell night as well as Educator, Group, Military discounts, and much more. For further information, visit www.mrt.org/discountsandevents or contact the Enterprise Bank Office at box_office@mrt.org or 978-654-4678.