Merrimack Repertory Theatre Extends THE RISE AND FALL OF HOLLY FUDGE

Merrimack Repertory Theatre today announced an extension through December 19 of the live performances of The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge by Trista Baldwin. The new schedule includes a second socially distanced performance and a shift in the video-on-demand dates for this world premiere holiday comedy.

The new live performances are: 7 p.m. Thursday, December 16 (socially distanced); 8 p.m. Friday, December 17; 4 p.m. Saturday, December 18; and 2 p.m. Sunday, December 19. Video on Demand will now be available December 20 through January 4.

The December 16 performance will be socially distanced - reducing the seating capacity from 279 to 86. MRT previously announced another socially distanced performance on Tuesday, December 7.

MRT's COVID-19 policy requires proof of vaccination or a recent negative test, as well as the wearing of a mask, until further notice. For admittance, guests may present paper or electronic documentation, including a cell phone photo of the proof. All attendees must either be fully vaccinated (usually two shots at least two weeks prior to the performance); show verification of a diagnostic negative Covid test administered within 72 hours of the performance (PCR and antigen tests accepted): or show proof of a rapid negative Covid self-test administered within 24 hours of the performance. Persons with a medical or religious exemption must show proof of a negative test result.

MRT's mask policy requires audiences to wear a mask covering both the nose and mouth at all times while on theatre property. The theatre will work to arrange a future visit or refund for anyone who forgets to bring documentation or declines to wear a mask.

For full COVID-19 details, visit www.mrt.org/covid.

In The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge, it is Christmas 2020, and Carol is a hard-working single mother who makes award-winning "Holly" fudge, named after her daughter. She serves it every holiday. She gifts it to her friends and co-workers. She's determined that this year won't be any different, even if she has to wear a mask while whipping up her famous dessert. But with her daughter Holly's girlfriend crashing Christmas, her neighbor's new-found love of confectionery, and the protests erupting on her front lawn, Carol is finding it tough to make this the most wonderful time of year.

For tickets, contact the Enterprise Bank Box Office at 978-654-4678 or visit www.mrt.org. Live performance tickets for The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge start at $21; four-show subscriptions start at $71. Video on Demand tickets will be $21.