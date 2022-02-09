Merrimack Repertory Theatre Adds Booster Proof to Covid Protocols

Merrimack Repertory Theatre will require proof of a booster shot to its existing Covid-19 protocols, beginning with Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End on February 24. For further information, visit www.mrt.org/covid.

MRT's COVID-19 policy requires proof of vaccination - and now booster(s) - or a recent negative test, as well as the wearing of a mask. For admittance, guests may present paper or electronic documentation, including a cell phone photo of the proof. All attendees must either be fully vaccinated (usually two shots at least two weeks prior to the performance) and boosted; show verification of a diagnostic negative Covid test administered within 48 hours of the performance (PCR and antigen tests accepted); or show proof of a rapid negative Covid self-test administered within 24 hours of the performance. Persons with a medical or religious exemption must show proof of a negative test result.

MRT's mask policy requires audiences to wear a mask covering both the nose and mouth at all times while on theatre property. The theatre will work to arrange a future visit or refund for anyone who forgets to bring documentation or declines to wear a mask.