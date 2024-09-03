Mat Schaffer's Paranormal Play SIMON SAYS to be Presented at Larcom Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just in time for the Halloween season, the critically acclaimed play "Simon Says" by Boston's own Mat Schaffer will delight audiences with a seance, a murder, and love. Directed by the multi-award-winning Myriam Cyr, the play will run from Wednesday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 27 at the historic Larcom Theatre in downtown Beverly, MA. The Larcom, home to the Le Grand David magic extravaganza for 35 years, is the perfect venue for this haunting show.

A longtime Boston radio personality on WBCN and KISS 108, playwright Schaffer has interviewed psychics, channelers, clairvoyants, magicians, fortune tellers, spiritualists, and experts in past life regression. His research for the paranormal play included meeting with UPFologists, alternate historians, the skeptical, and of course - the curious.

Described as "Thrilling" by New York Times, this play will surely send chills down your spine.

The mystical play focuses on James, a talented young psychic, who explores his extrasensory ability by channeling Simon, an all-knowing being, who offers wisdom from beyond. A professor, attempting to scientifically prove the existence of the soul after death is working with James. One stormy night a young widow shows a up for a seance in the hopes of connecting with her dead husband and the paranormal adventure suddenly takes off connecting events that took place two thousand years ago culminating in redemption and resolution in the present day.

Tickets are now on sale for "Simon Says" at link. Opening on Wednesday, Oct. 16, there will be a total 13 performances through Sunday, Oct. 27 presented by Punctuate4 Productions. Tickets range from $20 to $40. There will be evening and matinees performances and group discounts are available by call 978-390-2425.

