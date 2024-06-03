Marblehead School of Ballet Will Hold Summer Session, Celebrated Summer Dance Intensives, and Theatre Arts Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dance, exercise, and have fun this summer at the North Shore's Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB), located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. This cultural hub has an enriching line-up of classes for people of all ages and levels to expand their arts and dancing toolkit. The Marblehead School of Ballet's Summer Session runs from June 24 to August 17, 2024. The school's renowned Summer Dance Intensive takes place from July 8 to July 27 and the Young Dancers’ Summer Intensive runs from August 5 through August 9. This summer, the MSB also presents a special Theatre Arts Week from August 12 to August 16.

"The seasoned and avocational dancer will find high quality, professional training at Marblehead School of Ballet. We work with each person to assess individual dance and exercise goals! The internal mechanics of the body are emphasized and not the superficial aspects of style, bringing the dance to a higher level. The school provides a very strong foundation emphasizing proper technique, including correct alignment, body mechanics and musicality," said Director Paula K. Shiff.

Summer Session

Children, tweens, teens, adults, and seniors will find something of interest in open classes in pre-ballet, ballet, pointe, stretch and strength, Ballroom/Latin, West Coast Swing, and Argentine Tango. For children, classes are offered in pre-ballet, child ballet, and creative movement. The partner dance series provides Ballroom/Latin, West Coast Swing and Argentine Tango classes for ages twelve and up.

Theatre Arts Week

This summer, the MSB presents Theatre Arts Week for youngsters ages eight to eleven. During this week, students will learn excerpts from a script, some songs, dances and staging from a Broadway show. A performance will be presented for family members on Friday, August 16. Karen Marie Pisani, Musical Theater Artistic Director, and Alisa Helene Bucchiere, Music Director, will teach the young aspiring performers. Space is limited. Students may register for this week at https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/ .

Summer Dance Intensives

The Marblehead School of Ballet invites dancers to apply to the school's renowned Summer Dance Intensive for dancers, ages 11 to adult. Students may sign up for one, two, three, or a combination of weeks. During the first two weeks, individualized instruction is provided in ballet, modern technique, Pointe, and variations, as well as in the related disciplines of jazz, Pilates, and more. Choreography will be the focus of the third week followed by a performance on Saturday, July 27.

The Young Dancer's Summer Intensive is open for youngsters ages eight to twelve and over and from all dance levels. This intensive offers classes in ballet technique, improvisation, stretch and strength, rhythm, storytelling through movement, anatomy and more. Students receive individualized attention customized for their personal development. The Summer Intensives are sponsored in part by The Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund, which provides support for the guest teachers and the performance.

Broadway Performer Karen Maria Pisani

During the Summer Intensive, Broadway performer, dancer, and choreographer Karen Maria Pisani returns to the Marblehead School of Ballet to teach the Acting for Dancers class that will introduce another generation to Broadway. Pisani's luminous career includes Dance Captain and performer in the National Touring Company of A Chorus Line and dancing in Gypsy, Dames at Sea, Fiddler on the Roof, and Stop the World! I Want to Get Off. Her lengthy list of credits spans 32 years as choreographer for the Hasty Pudding Theatricals and the special event at Harvard's 350th celebration. Pisani served as Artistic Director of the National Dance Institute/New England with Jacques D’Amboise of the New York City Ballet. In Washington, D.C., she choreographed the Jack Lemmon segment of the Kennedy Center Honors.

Registration

As in-studio space is limited, students are encouraged to register now. The Summer Session and the Summer Dance Intensive programs will be held at 115 Pleasant Street in the historic, scenic coastal town of Marblehead, Massachusetts. Students may register for the complete Summer Session or attend on a rolling basis. Visitors and tourists to the North Shore are welcome to attend and take an open class. Registration for the Summer Session and Theatre Arts Week may be done online at https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/ .

Details about the schedule and registration for the Summer Dance Intensive 2024 may be found online at https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/ballet/summer-intensive/ and for the Young Dancers Intensive at https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/ballet/young-intensive/ .

For further information about the Summer Session, the Summer Dance Intensives, or Theatre Arts Week, or call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.

