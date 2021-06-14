Marblehead School of Ballet Prepares for In-Studio and Online Summer Classes and Summer Intensives

Dance, exercise and enjoy the summer at the North Shore's Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB). This cultural hub, located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts, is now offering in-studio classes and live, online classes broadcast from a large screen television for children, teenagers, and adults. The new summer session runs from June 14 to August 7, 2021. Dancers of all levels may expand and enhance their skills and technique in the MSB's celebrated Summer Intensive Dance program beginning July 12.

As the school prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, the MSB invites dancers of all levels to return to the studio. "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marblehead School of Ballet was there for the community and continued to provide professional, customized instruction virtually in our classes for students worldwide. For the summer, we are opening our doors for simultaneous in-studio and virtual instruction for students seeking either format. We welcome avocational and professional dancers of all levels to express their art on the dance floor," said Paula K. Shiff, Director, Marblehead School of Ballet.

Summer Session



This summer, classes are available weekly in ballet, variations, pre-pointe/pointe, pre-ballet, creative movement, modern, jazz, stretch and strength, Tai Chi and more. The partner dance series covers ballroom, fox trot, swing, Latin, and Argentine Tango classes for children, teens and adults. Performer Sarah Crane, who toured with the national touring production of 'Mean Girls', teaches online jazz and cardio dance classes at the studio.

As in-studio space is limited, students are encouraged to register now. Students may register for a complete session or drop-in. For the complete summer session schedule, visit the school's website, http://bit.ly/MSBSummer2021 , contact the school at 781-631-6262 or send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com

Summer Intensives: Individualized Instruction in Small Classes



Dancers of all levels may apply to the Summer Intensive program presented in-studio and virtually. The seasoned and avocational dancer will find the same personalized training in small classes in the Summer Intensive. A limited number of in-studio spots are available for dancers to train, with the program also offered live online for those wanting to participate from another location

The program for students, ages 11 to adult, runs from July 12 through July 31. During the first two weeks, individualized instruction is provided in ballet, modern technique, Pointe, and variations, as well as in the related disciplines of jazz, Pilates, Acting for Dancers and more. This is followed in the third week with the program focusing on choreography.

Young Dancer's Summer Intensive



The Young Dancer's Summer Intensive for children, ages eight to twelve and over, is scheduled from August 2 to August 6. This intensive offers classes covering ballet technique, improvisation, stretch and strength, rhythm, story telling through movement and more. Students receive individualized attention customized for their personal development.