Marblehead School of Ballet Celebrates 49th Anniversary and Launches New Season

The new season will open on Monday, August 24.

The Marblehead School of Ballet is celebrating its 49th anniversary and will open the new season on Monday, August 24. A range of classes, workshops, and events from Ballet to Balinese are lined up for the 2020-2021 year. Children, teenagers, and adults will find classes for all ages and levels provided live online. Private and semi-private lessons will be available online and also held on-site at the school's studio, located at 115 Pleasant Street, in picturesque Marblehead, Massachusetts.

"The Marblehead School of Ballet looks forward to launching our 49th season. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we found new ways to reach out to the dance community far and wide to educate and enrich peoples' lives. In our new season, we send our best wishes to all the dancers and their families who come to MSB. As we approach our 50th anniversary, we look forward to developing the next generation of dancers," said Paula K. Shiff, Director, Marblehead School of Ballet.

New Season of Classes

Embracing a motto of quality education, the MSB provides individual attention and works with people to reach their goals. The school's curriculum offers classes to meet seasoned dancers' needs, as well as avocational and up-and-coming dancers of all ages. Children, teenagers, and adults find a range of opportunities available to meet their interests. The new season offers classes for all ages and levels in ballet, pointe, variations, modern, creative movement, jazz, stretch and strength, Floor-Barre, tap, Latin solo work, couples salsa and bachata, and Tai Chi. Students may register for classes full-time or on a rolling basis. Drop-ins are welcome. View the schedule at bit.ly/MSBschedule.

Private and semi-private lessons are also available live online and in the studio for dancers of all ages and levels by appointment. Private lessons are available to create a fun dance at a couple's wedding, prepare for an athletic competition, develop skills for a dance performance, practice for college auditions, cross-train for a sport, work on alignment and coordination, or seek additional instruction. Information about private lessons is available at bit.ly/2CtETn6.

Special Events

In the new season, three featured events include a live online Modern Dance Technique workshop with Ivan Korn, a 49th season virtual Get-Together, and a Balinese Dance masterclass. Registration for the workshops may be done online at marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. To participate in the 49th season Get-Together, call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.

Students learn classic moves of the American modern dance repertory in the Marblehead School of Ballet's new workshop, Modern Dance Technique, live and online with faculty member Ivan Korn. Korn, a native of Santiago, Chile, earned a Master of Fine Arts in choreography at the Boston Conservatory and has performed in New England at the Boston Center for the Arts, The Joyce SoHo in New York, and at Jacob's Pillow in Becket, Massachusetts.

The workshop, held on Saturdays from September 12 to October 3 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., focuses on music accuracy, swing and the use of weight through movement and posture, as well as arm and leg coordination for dancers ages 12 and above. This workshop provides an opportunity to learn in a fun way some classic moves of the American modern dance repertory. Advanced registration may be done at http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/.

The school's 49th season virtual Get-Together takes place on Sunday, September 20th from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Students, alumni, parents of current and former students, and friends are welcome to join the fun, make a toast and catch up. RSVP for this free event online at https://bit.ly/49thSeasonGetTogether.

The third event presents a Balinese dance masterclass on October 19 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Students, ages 12 to adult, will learn excerpts from the scintillating Balinese dance, Oleg Tambulilingan (Love Dance of the Bumblebees), or affectionately called the Oleg. Carlos Fittante, a principal dancer and co-choreographer with the Boston Early Music Festival and artistic director of BALAM Dance Theatre (BALAM) in New York City, teaches this enriching workshop. Advanced registration will be available online in the near future.

Register

MSB operates year round and offers open enrollment on a rolling basis. Although students are welcome to start any time, advanced registration is required. To register for any class or for further information, visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com, call 781-631-6262, or contact msb@havetodance.com.

