Marblehead School Of Ballet and BALAM Dance Theatre Will Perform in Dance For World Community Festival

The Marblehead School of Ballet and BALAM Dance Theatre's collaborative program has been selected to perform in José Mateo Ballet Theatre's 15th Annual Dance for World Community Festival. Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB), a dance studio based in Marblehead, Massachusetts, and BALAM Dance Theatre (BALAM), a not-for-profit New York based dance company with a satellite office in Salem, Massachusetts, are partnering to perform Balinese, Baroque, and modern dances at the festival.

MSB and BALAM will perform at the festival on Saturday, June 7 at 2:05 p.m. on Stage 2 at Harvard Square located at Massachusetts Avenue between Putnam Avenue and Bow Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The performance is free and open to the public.

The MSB and BALAM's program features a range of dance styles – Balinese, Baroque and modern. Under the direction of Paula K. Shiff, Marblehead School of Ballet's dancer Masha Bondarenko will perform the modern pieces, ‘I Insist' and ‘Winterreise' (Winter Journey), with choreography by choreographer Ivan Korn. The school's Monthly Dance Adventure students, Dr. Adora Maharaj and Rosemary Grant, will perform ‘Tari Coba Kecil Oleg' (A Little Trial Bumblebee Dance), an adaptation from the Balinese dance ‘Oleg Tambulilingan' (Love Dance of the Bumblebees), with choreography by BALAM's artistic director and president Carlos Fittante. Fittante will also perform as the jester, a jolly Baroque character, in the piece ‘Harlequin's Whimsical Love Dance', with authentic Baroque dance movement notated in 1720 and set to Spanish pop music.

