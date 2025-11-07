Marblehead School Of Ballet Will Host Free Afternoon of Dance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Marblehead School of Ballet's (MSB) celebration of National Arts and Humanities Month culminates with a special presentation --“An Afternoon of Dance: In-Studio Performance”-- on Sunday, November 23 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. The performance is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated. Seating is limited. Reservations may be made by contacting 781-631-6262 or msb@havetodance.

The performance features students enrolled in the MSB's Repertory class and Fall Dance Adventure workshop. The audience will experience the artistry and discipline that defines the MSB's training, with young dancers performing a ballet class demonstration led by the school's founder and director, Paula K. Shiff. This behind-the-scenes glimpse demonstrates the process students go through to develop both technique and expression, an essential part of their growth as dancers.

The presentation will culminate in a polished performance of “Candy Canes,” an excerpt from The Nutcracker, staged by Shiff. This lively, colorful dance showcases the young performers developing artistry, while ushering the joyful spirit of the upcoming holiday season.

“The Repertory Class guides dancers through every stage of the creative process: learning, rehearsing, and refining choreography to bring a work to a full performance level. Through this program, students deepen their understanding of musicality, precision, and stage presence, while cultivating the dedication that ballet demands. We are delighted to see them showcase their new skills and training in this special performance, as the finale of our celebration of National Arts and Humanities Month,” explained Shiff.

The program also features performances of Baroque, Balinese, and Latin dances. Guest artist and MSB faculty member Carlos Fittante, President and Artistic Director of the New York City-based BALAM Dance Theatre, will perform the reconstructed Baroque dance masterpiece Chaconne de Phaëton 1683 opera and 1701 dance notation, with choreography by Louis Pécour. Dancers enrolled in the school's Fall 2025 Dance Adventure will present Balinese and Latin dances. Dancers Rosemary Grant and Adora Maharaj will perform Tari Coba Kecil Oleg (A Little Balinese Bumblebee Dance), an adaptation from the Balinese dance ‘Oleg Tambulilingan' (Love Dance of the Bumblebees), with choreography by Fittante. Dancers Grant, Maharaj and Kara-Jane Walker will perform the premiere of Cumbia Graciosa, a new piece choreographed by Fittante for MSB.

For information about the performance, classes, customized private lessons and other details, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit the organization's website, www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com.