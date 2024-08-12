Marblehead School Of Ballet Opens 53rd Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Marblehead School of Ballet will celebrate its 53rd anniversary with a new season of classes, in-studio and live online, beginning on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

A range of classes -- from ballet to ballroom dancing -- are designed to meet the interests of children, tweens, teenagers, seniors and adults of all levels. The studio is located at 115 Pleasant Street in picturesque Marblehead, Massachusetts.

"Dance enriches all of life, teaching discipline, grace, self-control, musicality, and other qualities that carry over into all professions. We learn to dance, and we learn from dance. The Marblehead School of Ballet celebrates the elegance and power and range of the human form, the beauty of storytelling, the mastery of the musician, the visual artist, and the sculptor," said Paula K. Shiff, Director, Marblehead School of Ballet.

New Season of Classes

Embracing a motto of quality education, the MSB provides individual attention and works with people to reach their goals. The school's curriculum offers classes to meet seasoned dancers' needs, as well as avocational and aspiring dancers of all ages, with a trained, professional staff. The new season offers classes for all ages and levels in ballet, pre-ballet, child ballet, pre-pointe, pointe, variations, modern, creative movement, stretch and strength, ballroom, West Coast Swing, Argentine Tango, and Latin solo work. Students may register for classes full-time or on a rolling basis. Drop-ins are welcome.

The MSB works with dancers, athletes, and people undergoing rehabilitation from an injury. The school provides classes and private and semi-private lessons in the studio, as well as live online for dancers and athletes of all ages and levels by appointment. Dancers take private lessons for a range of reasons, including to reach a higher skill level for performances, competitions and auditions; to prepare for a wedding; or to get ready for a special event. Athletes from various sports, such as skating, soccer, or gymnastics take lessons to cross-train for increased strength, range of motion, alignment and coordination. Students also come to rehabilitate from an injury.

Dancers come from near and far to study at the school. Students attend from the surrounding cities and towns of Beverly, Boston, Boxford, Danvers, East Gloucester, Hamilton, Haverhill, Ipswich, Lynn, Manchester by the Sea, Marblehead, Melrose, Nahant, Reading, Revere, Rockport, Salem, Saugus, Swampscott, Topsfield, Wakefield Wenham and Winthrop in Massachusetts. Others come from out-of-state, including Maine, Florida, Texas, New Hampshire, and Vermont and countries such as France and Italy.

MSB Graduates Perform Globally

The MSB's graduates continue their dance studies at some of the most prestigious ballet companies worldwide, including Eliot Feld, Alvin Ailey, Houston Ballet, Metropolitan Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, Lemon Dance Company and Ballet de Lorraine in France, among others. Alumni graduate from leading postsecondary institutions, such as the Boston Conservatory of Music, New York University Tisch School of the Arts, The Johns Hopkins University, University of North Carolina School for the Arts, and the University of Utah. Students pursue careers in a range of fields globally.

Register

The dance school operates year round and offers open enrollment on a rolling basis. Students are welcome to start any time. To register for any class or for further information, visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com, call 781-631-6262, or contact msb@havetodance.com.

About Marblehead School of Ballet

The Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.

The basic graded program for children includes classes in ballet technique with advanced work in repertoire and pointe. The school also offers a modern dance department, classes for young children in creative movement and classes in improvisation and technique for the older student. A full range of adult classes is offered.

The MSB is home to the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB). The NSCB gives concert performances and a variety of educational programs for schools; all are suitable for different age groups and levels of development.

For further information, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com.

