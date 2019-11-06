MRT Lowell Will Offer Reading With UMass Lowell And National Park Service

Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) and the UMass Lowell English Department will present a dramatic reading of The Lowell Offering, a work in progress by Andy Bayiates and Genevra Gallo-Bayiates, at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 15, at the Lowell National Park Visitor Center, 246 Market Street. Jess Hutchinson will direct.

Admission is free, but reservations are required; please RSVP at 978-970-5000.

In March MRT will present the fully staged world premiere of The Lowell Offering. In 1840 a group of factory workers began publishing the world's first magazine written solely by women; it was called The Lowell Offering. The play is the story of the magazine's editor, Harriet Farley, and a labor activist, Sarah Bagley - and the rise and fall of their friendship, the magazine, and "Mill Girl" culture.

Circle Health serves as the 2019-20 Season Sponsor. For The Lowell Offering, Enterprise Bank and UMass Lowell serve as Production Sponsors with WCAP Radio and Merrimack Valley Magazine as Media Sponsors.

For further information, visit www.mrt.org/lowelloffering.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You