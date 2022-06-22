MR. SWINDLE'S TRAVELING PECULIARIUM AND DRINK-ORY GARDEN to Make Boston Debut in October

Brace yourselves, Bostonians! Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden is coming to town! Led by the infamous Mr. B.S. Swindler, that scoundrel of eclectic entertainment, and his mysterious accomplice Dr. Elixer, their irreverent traveling tented entertainment experience is coming to Boston in partnership with Harpoon Brewery. The show will be hosted on the grounds of Harpoon's waterfront brewery from October 12 - November 6.

"Absolutely outrageous" are the only words that properly describe the excitement created by The Great Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden. Hosted by splendiferous shyster B.S. Swindler (that's Mr. Swindle for short), the shady Dr. Elixer and an equally eccentric cast, this unique evening of merriment features the likes of the complex body mechanics of The Contorted, sensational whirlwind The Spinologist, high-flying duo Suspended Passion and many more!

The experience begins at the Drink-Ory Garden, where audience members can imbibe in a savory array of delicious dishes and potent potions ninety minutes prior to each performance. Then, patrons will make their way into the Peculiarium for an incredible evening of mind-bending variety and vaudeville-style performances in a fun theatrical experience for grown-ups.

"The moment you step into the foyer tent of The Great Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium, you are instantly transported back in time to a turn-of-the-century traveling Medicine Show, complemented by whimsical characters, magical potions and world-class artistry," said Allison Blei, the show's coproducer and cowriter. "It's a tongue-in-cheek, Barnumesque mini-melodrama that will thrill and delight all through classic vintage entertainment."

"We are excited to be hosting our very first theatrical experience at Harpoon Brewery to give our fans a whole new way to love beer and love life. The show is filled with a cast of characters, live acrobats and comedy that offers fun for grown-ups. And we're doing our part by giving the adults their favorite Harpoon beers to enjoy before and after the show, Harpoon IPA, Rec League, and "The Swindler," an exclusive beer brewed just for the show, said Dan Kenary, CEO and cofounder of Harpoon Brewery.

The 90-minte show itself takes place under a custom-made, boutique, climate-controlled big-top tent that features comfortable cushioned seating to please your posterior. Performances take place at Harpoon Brewery (306 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA). Tickets for The Great Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden are on sale now and available at www.MrSwindles.com or by calling 941-445-7309.

DETAILS:

Performances run from October 12 - November 6.

Show times are Tuesday - Thursday at 7pm; Saturdays at 1pm, 4pm & 7pm; and Sundays at 2pm & 5pm.

Prices range from $70 - $135.

Tickets available at www.MrSwindles.com or by calling 941-445-7309.

For groups of 10 or more, contact Brenda Holcomb - bholcomb@grouptixs.com - 813-417-3481

About The Great Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium

The Great Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden is an original production by Salto Entertainment of Englewood, Florida, an entertainment group with decades of live entertainment production experience. Salto's award-winning productions have provided unforgettable experiences in 49 U.S. states and internationally in Canada, Mexico, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Denmark, Monte Carlo and elsewhere. Salto Entertainment is owned and operated by Allison Blei and Ivan España, whose family was inducted into the Circus "Ring of Fame" in Sarasota's St. Armand's Circle, marking their significant contributions to the art and culture of the circus among incredible icons, including P.T. Barnum and the Ringling brothers.