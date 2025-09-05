MADAME MOZART, THE LACRIMOSA to be Presented at Gloucester Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Punctuate4 Productions will present a bold and darkly funny new production of Anne Undeland's Madame Mozart, the Lacrimosa at the Gloucester Stage Company, October 9 to 19.

Faced with the sudden death of her genius husband, Constanze Mozart's secretly connives to complete and deliver his final commission, Requiem in D minor, by bamboozling the patriarchy at its own game. In the end, she's the only one standing, cleverer and braver than everyone else in her story.

"I love an underestimated woman," says playwright Anne Undeland, "It was up to Wolfgang to make the music, but it was up to Constanze to face it."

The innovative staging, directed by Punctuate4 Artistic Director, Myriam Cyr, features a dreamscape of color and emotion, fueled by some of the greatest music ever written.

"When I read this play I saw nothing but gorgeous possibility," says Director Myriam Cyr, "Madame Mozart has it all: humor, pathos, sex, otherworldliness and, of course, the music. It set my theatrical imagination on fire - I can't wait to bring it to our audiences."

The production showcases a dynamic cast: with Jocelyn R. Duford as Constanze Mozart and Jeremy Beazlie, shape-shifting to play the six different characters. The compelling pianist, John L. Churchwell, embodies the spirit of Mozart's music and provides a haunting tapestry of live music throughout the play.