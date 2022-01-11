Lowell's The Town And The City Festival Adds More Artists To 2022 Lineup

The Town and The City Festival announced that an additional 10 acts have been added to the lineup for the two-day music and arts festival set to take place Friday, April 8th and Saturday, April 9th in event spaces, bars, cafes and galleries throughout downtown Lowell, Massachusetts. Two-Day Passes and Advanced Individual Day Passes are on sale now at www.thetownandthecityfestival.com

RoseR, Colleen Green, Lowell Chamber Orchestra, Naomi Westwater, Arthur Terembula, Tell, The Old Rochelle, TVO, Free Soil Arts Collective and the Cambodian American Literary Association join a lineup that includes Adam Ezra Group, Tanya Donelly & Parkington Sisters, Robyn Hitchcock, Will Dailey, Alisa Amador, Aaron & The Lord (featuring Aaron Perrino from The Sheila Divine & Dear Leader), Robin Lane and many more.

Produced by Porter Productions with support from the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention & Visitors Bureau, Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, and the Lowell Cultural Council. The Town And The City Festival features both locally-based and national touring acts.

Other acts set to perform in the two-day festival include Screaming Females, Jon Langford & Friends, Damn Tall Buildings, Evolfo, Hilken Mancini and Chris Colbourn, Eileen Rose & Rich Gilbert, Corner Soul, Senseless Optimism, Linnea's Garden, D. Tension's Secret Rock & Roll Band, The Chelsea Curve, Tim Hall, Daemon Chili, The Daylillies, Divine Sweater, Fish House, The Shirts and Shoes, Massy Ferguson, The Only Things, OldSoul, Prateek, Bryan Porter Hinkley, Scott Pittman & The Deluxe Fiasco, Dyer Holiday, Ava Sophia, L.ucas & Timi O, Amber Tortorelli, The Luna Collective, Kind Being, Amanda Shea, Ashley Wonder, and Duncan Wilder Johnson among others.

Throughout 2022, the community will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Lowell native Jack Kerouac. Named after the novel The Town and the City, the first major work published by Kerouac, this year's festival will once again include a Music Tribute to Kerouac, this year featuring west coast based indie rock band Fences. In addition, there will be a block of performances by Lowell Storytelling, showcasing Lowell's diversity, culture, and daily life by promoting residents' true stories.

"After having to postpone our event for a number of months, we are excited and grateful to be able to present the third edition of The Town and The City Festival this coming April.

We're thrilled that we can bring attention to the Jack Kerouac centennial and the city through our festival,' said Chris Porter. "Kerouac had an impact on so many in music from Dylan, the Dead and the Beatles to Patti Smith, Tom Wait and The Doors. We've built a lineup that is intentionally diverse in styles and provides an opportunity for people to see talent from the city, the region and beyond."

The weekend will also feature the first ever The Town and The City Festival Record Show set for Saturday, April 9th from noon to 5:00 PM at Mill No. 5. There, music fans will be able to shop for vinyl and other collectibles from over 30 vendors. There will also be a chance to catch some live music at the Record Show too.

The festival takes place in event spaces, bars, cafes, and galleries throughout downtown Lowell including Lala Books (for a nod to the literary theme), Zorba Music Hall, Warp & Weft, The Luna Theater (at Mill No. 5), Academic Arts Center, Gallery Z, Smokehouse Tavern, The Old Court, The Purple Carrot Bread Co., The Worthen Cafe, and Brew'd Awakening. Designed as a walkable event, attendees who purchase single-day or two-day passes will have access to performances across all the participating venues (per any age restrictions and capacity allowance.)

The Town and the City Festival will take place Friday, April 8th and Saturday, April 9th at venues across Downtown Lowell. Two-Day Passes and Advanced Individual Day Passes are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased via a link at www.thetownandthecityfestival.com.