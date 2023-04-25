Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lowell Chamber Orchestra Names Winners Of Its Call-for-Scores And Concerto Competition

Lowell Chamber Orchestra Names Winners Of Its Call-for-Scores And Concerto Competition

In this third edition of the call for scores, two composers tied for first place.

Apr. 25, 2023  

The Lowell Chamber Orchestra congratulates composers Cory Brodack and Martin Max Schreiner for winning the orchestra's 2023 Lowell Chamber Orchestra Call-for-Scores, and marimba player Wei-Hsing Nikki Huang, for winning the 2023 Lowell Chamber Orchestra Concerto Competition.

In this third edition of the call for scores, two composers tied for first place. Both winners agreed to split the monetary prize, as well as the free year of publishing through Universal Edition's scodo. The seven judge panel chose both winners after two rounds, the last round completely anonymous, from among 182 entries, written by professional composers, students, amateurs, and ranging in a wide variety of genres - opera scenes, sinfoniettas, concertos, and diverse combinations of chamber ensembles.

The second edition of the concerto competition was also comprised of two rounds. The first round, being virtual, was comprised of about 140 videos of an eclectic and varied mix of instruments. Twelve finalist were invited to participate, one coming from as far as Japan. Huang, who will be heard performing in the LCO concert of February 3rd, 2024, is a Taiwanese artist based in Toronto. The second prize winner was a 12-years-old violinist who impressed with his technical mastery.

The Lowell Chamber Orchestra produces these competitions as part of their mission to promote the advancement of contemporary music, and give opportunities to young performers at the beginning of their performing careers. All of the LCO concerts are completely free and provide the Lowell greater area with a professional ensemble producing extremely high quality concerts without a socio-economic barrier.

Please consider donating to our end-of-season appeal by clicking here: https://lowellchamberorchestra.org/endofseasonappeal

For more information about the winners, click on the links below:

2023 Lowell Chamber Orchestra Call-for-Scores: https://lowellchamberorchestra.org/2023-call-for-scores

2023 Lowell Chamber Orchestra Concerto Competition: https://lowellchamberorchestra.org/2023-concerto-competition



SISTER ACT & More Lead Bostons May 2023 Theater Top Picks Photo
SISTER ACT & More Lead Boston's May 2023 Theater Top Picks
Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. May 2023's top picks include Sister Act, The Prom and more!
CALL FOSSE AT THE MINSKOFF & More Set for White Heron Theatre Company 2023 Season Photo
CALL FOSSE AT THE MINSKOFF & More Set for White Heron Theatre Company 2023 Season
White Heron Theatre Company has announced its 2023 summer season of professional theatre performances on Nantucket.
ArtsEmerson Presents NEHANDA Photo
ArtsEmerson Presents NEHANDA
ArtsEmerson, Boston’s leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College, is thrilled to present Nehanda by the visionary creative artist/performer nora chipaumire. Nehanda will run five performances only from May 17 – 21, 2023 at the Emerson Paramount Center Robert J. Orchard Stage. 
Grammy & Emmy Nominated Composer & Saxophonist Kamasi Washington Comes To Cit Photo
Grammy & Emmy Nominated Composer & Saxophonist Kamasi Washington Comes To City Winery Boston
Contemporary jazz-fusion master Kamasi Washington comes to City Winery Boston for a four-show run featuring singer Ami Taf Ra  May 9-11.

More Hot Stories For You


Lowell Chamber Orchestra Names Winners Of Its Call-for-Scores And Concerto CompetitionLowell Chamber Orchestra Names Winners Of Its Call-for-Scores And Concerto Competition
April 25, 2023

The Lowell Chamber Orchestra congratulates composers Cory Brodack and Martin Max Schreiner for winning the orchestra's 2023 Lowell Chamber Orchestra Call-for-Scores, and marimba player Wei-Hsing Nikki Huang, for winning the 2023 Lowell Chamber Orchestra Concerto Competition.
CALL FOSSE AT THE MINSKOFF & More Set for White Heron Theatre Company 2023 SeasonCALL FOSSE AT THE MINSKOFF & More Set for White Heron Theatre Company 2023 Season
April 25, 2023

White Heron Theatre Company has announced its 2023 summer season of professional theatre performances on Nantucket.
ArtsEmerson Presents NEHANDAArtsEmerson Presents NEHANDA
April 25, 2023

ArtsEmerson, Boston’s leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College, is thrilled to present Nehanda by the visionary creative artist/performer nora chipaumire. Nehanda will run five performances only from May 17 – 21, 2023 at the Emerson Paramount Center Robert J. Orchard Stage. 
Cast Set For Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At Shakespeare & CompanyCast Set For Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At Shakespeare & Company
April 24, 2023

Casting has been announced for the Berkshires premiere of Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise at Shakespeare & Company.
MUM'S THE WORD! A Musical Celebration Of Mothers to be Presented by Art Lab in MayMUM'S THE WORD! A Musical Celebration Of Mothers to be Presented by Art Lab in May
April 24, 2023

Art Lab will present MUM'S THE WORD! (a musical celebration of mothers).
share