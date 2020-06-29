Long Wharf Theatre Selects New Director Of Marketing And Communications

Long Wharf Theatre has selected King Kenney as Director of Marketing and Communications, following an executive search process led by Arts Consulting Group (ACG). He began his tenure on April 20, 2020

Mr. Kenney has 15 years of experience directing marketing functions as a reputable insider with a unique understanding of how to tell stories that inspire action. He most recently served as Marketing Director at Duke Performances, Duke University's professional performing arts presenting organization that offers an eclectic season of more than 100 performances and free public engagements spanning theatre, dance, and classical, jazz, Americana, indie rock, and international music. For five years he served as Director of Marketing at Lexis Driver, a creative agency dedicated to delivering evergreen content to clients in verticals ranging from cloud-based donor management platforms to EHR solutions. In 2010 Mr. Kenney founded Free Lunch, a food truck delivery service that supplied fresh produce and healthy, brown-bagged lunches cultivated in urban farms to residents of food deserts.

Throughout his career, Mr. Kenney has produced targeted, multi-touch marketing and communication strategies and leveraged print and digital advertising to create sustainable competitive advantages and market share growth. He has championed brands by implementing integrated marketing plans that maintained consistent messaging, maximized effectiveness, and met measurable KPI objectives. Mr. Kenney holds a bachelor of science in cultural anthropology from North Carolina Central University and a master of business administration, graduating summa cum laude from Howard University School of Business

In making the announcement, Managing Director Kit Ingui said, "King joined our team during a global pandemic and jumped in with both feet. Of course, his marketing instincts are superb, but these are rivaled by his deeply strategic, big picture thinking and his generosity in considering the whole organization in each decision. He is absolutely the perfect person to fill out our leadership team as we move into Long Wharf's exciting next chapter."

Artistic Director Jacob G. Padrón said, "In order for Long Wharf to be a place for boundary-breaking theatre, we needed a visionary leader who would bring bold ideas, fresh perspective, and an uncompromising work ethic to transform our marketing efforts. King Kenney is that leader. We are beyond lucky to have him join our team as we rebuild this theatre and reimagine our work as a company rooted in social justice. King's leadership is already making a significant difference as he brings tremendous value to all that we do. I look forward to partnering with him in the years ahead."

"Throughout my search for a new start, I was committed to joining a mission-driven organization composed of individuals who believe in their work and its impact. Not only was I encouraged by Jacob and Kit's vision, but during my short tenure I already feel more valued and connected to the theatre's future than I have elsewhere in my career," said Mr. Kenney. "I am grateful to ACG for making the connection and to Long Wharf Theatre for extending the warmest welcome imaginable.

"Congratulations to King Kenney on his appointment as Director of Marketing and Communications," said ACG President Dr. Bruce D. Thibodeau. "It was a privilege to work with the Long Wharf Theatre board and senior leadership team again, having placed Artistic Director Jacob G. Padrón in 2019. Mr. Kenney's ability to drive earned revenue and build brand awareness will help create accessible pathways to diverse audiences. ACG commends Long Wharf Theatre on its continued dedication to breaking boundaries, supporting inclusion and anti-racism, and creating exceptional theatre."

