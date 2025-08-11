Lee Brice and More Set for August At Indian Ranch In Webster, Mass

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The White Claw Summer Concert Series will continue all month long at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. August's lineup includes Lee Brice on Saturday, August 16, Tyler Hubbard on Sunday, August 17, Led Zeppelin tribute band Get The Led Out on Friday, August 22, Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners on Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24, KC and The Sunshine Band on Saturday, August 30, and Face 2 Face - Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel on Sunday, August 31. Tickets are available now at www.indianranch.com.

With 12 billion career streams, Lee Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He has reached the #1 spot at Country Radio with Platinum-selling “Memory I Don't Mess With,” which consecutively follows three prior #1s: ASCAP's 2021 Country Song of the Year and 3x Platinum track “One of Them Girls,” “I Hope You're Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, and the 6x Platinum hit “Rumor,” which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. One of the most played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken nine radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don't Dance," "Drinking Class," “Rumor," “I Hope You're Happy Now," “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don't Mess With.” Lee's album, Hey World, has been certified as Platinum and features several multi-Platinum selling hits.

With 22 No.1 singles on country radio, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Tyler Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a songwriter and as one-half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. Hubbard's debut solo album, aptly titled Tyler Hubbard, was released in January 2023 and has amassed more than 1.7 billion streams to date. It features Hubbard's hit debut solo single “5 Foot 9,” which hit #1 at Country Radio, was certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA and has 569M global streams. It also features Hubbard's second #1 single, “Dancin' In The Country,” which has been certified Double Platinum by the RIAA. “Back Then Right Now,” the first radio single of his album STRONG, reached the top spot at country radio, making Hubbard the only artist to start two separate careers with at least three consecutive #1 songs. His latest single off the album, “Park” has just reached #1.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album…GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants…a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.

Aaron Lewis, the Vermont-born powerhouse first found success with Staind – the 2000s-era hard rockers who injected meditative muscle into an era better known for mindless aggression. But while that band is still very much alive, it was never enough to satisfy Lewis' creative drive. Embracing his roots to earn a rare second round of success, a series of solo Country projects have led to two No. 1 Billboard Country Album debuts – TOWN LINE (2011) and SINNER (2016) – plus a PLATINUM collab with heroes George Jones and Charlie Daniels (“Country Boy”), and a GOLD-certified Billboard No. 1 with “Am I The Only One” in 2021. Lewis' 2022 solo album followed suit, with FRAYED AT BOTH ENDS emerging as the best-selling Country album in America but he never wrote songs for the stats. No matter the sonic setting, Lewis writes and sings to get his truth out and his latest album THE HILL (2024) is no different.

KC and The Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as they were when they first danced into the music scene 50 years ago. Harry Wayne Casey—KC for short—developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, giving us an impressive string of hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That's The Way (I Like It)” and “Shake Your Booty.” With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music. Today, KC and the Sunshine Band play over 100 live shows annually, circling the country and playing dates regularly throughout Europe, Australia and South America.

Taking turns at an onstage piano, the dual tribute artists of the Billy Joel/Elton John Face-2-Face Tribute Show conjure the beloved songsters in both sound and image. Backed by some of the best and most sought after musicians in the business, Levittown NY native MIKE SANTORO's fingers flash up and down the keys on “Angry Young Man” before he belts out high-energy Billy Joel classics such as “Movin Out,” “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant” and more. Following Santoro's set, of the roughly three-hour show, Ronnie Smith dons the iconic sunglasses and bedazzled suits of Elton John as he charts his style from the ‘70s to the present. Timeless anthems such as “Tiny Dancer” and the epic treasure “Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding” mixed with more whimsical material such as “Crocodile Rock” and the fictional rock-group narrative “Bennie and the Jets.” For the 3rd act, both artists hit the stage for THE grand finale, trading the spotlight with more of the best of Billy Joel and Elton John.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849), or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.