LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Takes Root at Greater Boston Stage Company

Greater Boston Stage Company will present the grand finale of its milestone 25th Season with the wildly entertaining Little Shop of Horrors! Directed by Ilana Ransom Toeplitz, this devilishly delicious musical opens June 6 and runs through June 29, 2025.

For over 30 years, Little Shop of Horrors has blended campy horror, Motown-inspired music, and dark comedy into one of musical theatre's most beloved cult classics. The story follows Seymour Krelborn, a meek floral assistant who discovers a strange new plant—Audrey II—that brings him fame in exchange for human blood. As the plant's appetite grows, so do the consequences.

The production features Stephen Markarian* (Seymour), Kayla Shimizu (Audrey), Bryan Miner*+ (Mr. Mushnik), Jared Troilo* (Orin/Others), Anthony Pires Jr.* (Audrey II), and Sydney T. Grant* (Audrey II Puppeteer). The powerhouse trio of streetwise narrators includes Becky Bass* (Crystal), Pearl Scott (Ronnette), and Cortlandt Barrett (Chiffon). Understudies include Aimeé Coleman and William Davis-Kay.

The creative team includes Ilana Ransom Toeplitz (Director), Shira Helena Gitlin (Assistant Director), Bethany Aiken (Music Director), Chris Shin (Choreographer), Elliana Karris (Assistant Choreographer), Chelsea Kerl (Costume Designer), Erik D. Diaz^ (Scenic Designer), Octavia Reohr (Scenic Assistant), Corey Whittemore (Lighting Designer), and John Stone (Sound Designer), Adriane Moreno (Properties Designer), Shauwna Dias Grillo* (Production Stage Manager), Miranda Gonzalez* (Production Stage Manager), Cassie Lebeau* (Assistant Stage Manager), Sam Kiff (Production Assistant), Madelyn Traynor (Production Assistant), Meghan Ward (Sound Operator/Master Electrician/Production Manager), Liv Dumaine (Intimacy Director) and Ari Welch (DEI Consultant).

“Little Shop of Horrors is one of those rare shows that combines irresistible music, brilliant comedy, and just enough bite,” says Producing Artistic Director Weylin Symes. “We're thrilled to close out our 25th Season with such a bold and beloved musical—and to welcome Ilana Ransom Toeplitz to our stage.”

Performances of Little Shop of Horrors will be held at Greater Boston Stage Company in Stoneham, MA. Single tickets are $64–$69 for adults, $59–$64 for seniors, and $25 for students. For tickets and information, visit greaterbostonstage.org or call the Box Office at (781) 279-2200.

