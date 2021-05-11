LISTEN TO SIPU Will Be Presented at New Repertory Theatre in June

New Repertory Theatre has partnered with the Pigsgusset Initiative, the Historical Society of Watertown and the Watertown Free Public Library to present Listen to Sipu, an outdoor immersive theatrical experience that leads audiences through a too often overlooked history of Watertown.

The second play in the Watertown Historical Moving Play series, Listen to Sipu will kick off June 5th, and will focus on local Indigenous culture-keepers. This moving play will be led by actors Maria Hendricks (Mashpee Wampanoag) and Grace Wagner (Wampanoag Tribe of Aquinnah), featuring a script written by Morgan (Mwalim) J. Peters (Mashpee Wampanoag), and Director, Jaime Carrillo (Aymara).

Tickets are $25/each, and will be on sale May 10th.

More information about Listen to Sipu can be found at https://www.newrep.org/productions/listen-to-sipu/

Following the success of New Rep's first Historical Moving Play, the Charles W. Lenox Experience, audiences were clamoring for more. Listen to Sipu answers the call with a captivating and powerful story that illuminates Watertown's Indigenous history. Join in on a socially-distanced tour by a modern-day Tour Guide and meet Sipu, a quick-witted Indigenous woman who's more than willing to correct misinformation when she hears it. Armed with facts, the Tour Guide begins describing the history of the park only to find that the facts are missing a lot of truths. Sipu is ready to step in and set the record straight for audiences to listen.

"We are honored to bring this original and vital piece by Morgan (Mwalim) J. Peters to the New Rep and Watertown community," shares Interim Executive Artistic Director, Bevin O'Gara. "A story more important than ever to share on the Indigenous culture-keepers of Watertown. Listen to Sipu give us an opportunity to safely interact with our community, provide a unique live theatre experience to enjoy outdoors, all while uplifting the stories of local Indigenous history and landmarks this Spring."

To ensure the health and safety of all staff, artists, and participants, each outing will strictly abide by state and city health and regulation guidelines. Actors and audience members will be required to wear face coverings.