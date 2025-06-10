LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL Comes to Firehouse Center for the Arts This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Firehouse Center for the Arts has announced its summer Mainstage production of Legally Blonde: The Musical, running July 4 through 27, 2025. With book by Heather Hach and music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin.

Performances will take place at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square, Newburyport, MA, on Fridays at 7PM, Saturdays at 2PM and 7PM, and Sundays at 2PM. Tickets are available at firehouse.org or by contacting the Box Office (open Tuesday-Saturday, 12-5PM) at 978-462-7336 or boxoffice@firehouse.org.

The production is directed by Firehouse alum Andy LeBlanc (The Lightning Thief, 2023) and features a creative team of seasoned professionals including Music Director Justin Knowlton and Choreographer Jill Tokac.

"In selecting our Mainstage production for 2025, Legally Blonde was a stand-out choice," says Justin Knowlton, Artistic Director of the Firehouse and Music Director for the show. "A show we've long hoped to bring to the Firehouse stage, the stars aligned in more ways than one to finally make it happen this year...In producing Legally Blonde, we hope to highlight themes of empowerment and chasing the dreams that the world tells us are out of reach."

The powerhouse cast of 20 professional actors (and one dog!) includes both Firehouse favorites and fresh faces. Massachusetts-native Tyler DeCouto stars as Elle Woods, leading a dynamic ensemble that brings this empowering story to life with unforgettable vocals and dazzling choreography.

​​To kick off the run in style, the Firehouse will host a Pink Party on Opening Night, July 4. Doors open at 6:30PM for themed festivities and signature drinks. Audience members are encouraged to come dressed in their boldest pink attire and celebrate the start of what promises to be the hit of the summer.

Legally Blonde: The Musical

July 4-27, 2025

Fridays at 7PM | Saturdays at 2PM & 7PM | Sundays at 2PM

Firehouse Center for the Arts | 1 Market Square, Newburyport, MA

Tickets at www.firehouse.org or call 978-462-7336.

Comments