Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O'Hara, Stephanie J. Block, and More Join the Summer 2020 Lineup at Provincetown Art House

Many of Broadway's top stars are set to take the stage as part of Provincetown Art House's summer 2020 lineup. The lineup will include Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Stephanie J. Block, Beth Leavel, Liz Callaway, Jenn Colella, Beth Malone, and many more!

Returning center stage is the internationally acclaimed Broadway @ series first launched in 2011 by the dynamic duo of Cortale and Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky, and now in more than a dozen major venues worldwide.

Kicking off the season on Memorial Day Weekend at The Art House, as has become tradition, will be Indie Rock star Melissa Ferrick returning for her tenth consecutive season opener on Saturday, May 23 at 7 & 9 PM. The Broadway @ The Art House season will launch that same weekend with Beth Malone, Tony nominated star of Fun Home, Angels in America and currently playing the title role in the Off-Broadway revival of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, joined by Seth Rudetsky as music director and series host, on May 24 for one show only. For the occasion of Provincetown's 400 year anniversary, the early summer schedule will include a special revival of the tribute to P-Town musical Snail Road, written by and starring Zoe Lewis and directed by Donna Drake running May 28 - June 14. Snail Road had its debut during producer Mark Cortale's initial season at the Art House in summer of 2011, and features Qya Cristál, Mark Meehan, Joe MacDougall and Sharon Topper.

Summer 2020's Town Hall series, produced by Cortale at the town's largest venue, will welcome the series debut of drag phenom Trixie Mattel, winner of the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and co-host of the web series UNHhhh and Viceland's The Trixie & Katya Show, on July 5 for one show only. She will be followed by virtual runway of four of Broadway's most celebrated leading ladies: Kristin Chenoweth - star of Broadway's original Wicked as Glinda, Tony-winner for You're A Good Man Charlie Brown, and star of TV's Glee and Emmy-winner for Pushing Daisies - brings her show For the Girls to P-Town on August 9 with Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music director.

Kelli O'Hara, Tony Award winner for The King and I and Tony nominee for last season's Kiss Me Kate, makes her P-Town series debut on August 16 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.

Stephanie J. Block, 2019 Tony Award winner for her title role in The Cher Show, and Tony nominee for Falsettos and The Mystery of Edwin Drood, makes her Town Hall debut on August 23 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.

And Beth Leavel, a Tony nominee this past season in the musical The Prom, Tony Award winner for the title role in The Drowsy Chaperone, and slated to play Miranda Priestly in Elton John's upcoming musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada on Broadway, will make her Town Hall debut on September 6, with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.



For its tenth anniversary season, Cortale's celebrated Broadway @ The Art House series will once again be home to an array of the New York stage's greatest stars: Tori Scott, hailed as one of Time Out New York's Top 10 Cabaret Artists, returns July 12 & 13 with Jesse Kissel. Tony nominee Melissa Errico, star of Broadway's Amour, My Fair Lady, and High Society, brings her critically acclaimed Amour & After: The Music of Michel Legrand on July 19 & 20, with David Shenton at the piano. Jenn Colella, Tony nominated star of the Tony-winning smash hit musical Come From Away, and star on Broadway of If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy, makes her series debut on July 24 & 25 with Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host. Rachel Bay Jones, Tony Award Winner for Broadway's smash hit Dear Evan Hansen and Star of Pippin returns on Aug. 1 & 2, with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. Liz Callaway, Tony nominee for Baby and star of Cats and Miss Saigon on Broadway, returns to P-Town with Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host on August 14 & 15. Susie Mosher, who played Prudy Pingleton on Broadway in Hairspray and host of The Lineup at Birdland - the acclaimed weekly, wild, anything-goes variety show - makes her Art House debut on August 22. Lillias White, Tony Award winner for The Life and star on Broadway in CATS, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, and more, makes her Art House debut on August 28 & 29 with Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host. Marilyn Maye, Grammy nominee and living legend who has been called "The greatest white female singer in the world" by none other than Ella Fitzgerald" returns for her tenth consecutive summer from September 1 - 5, with Billy Stritch at the piano. And Christine Pedi, star of Broadway's Chicago, Talk Radio and Little Me and daily host of SiriusXM Radio's On Broadway channel, takes the stage on September 12 with Matthew Ward at the piano.

The venue has also announced its comedy lineup. This summer's main stage will once again feature a star-studded roster: The Judy & Varla Show starring Judy Gold & Varla Jean Merman, with Gerald Goode at piano, which premiered at Boston's Huntington this year, will make its P-Town bow in a summer run from June 27 - Sept. 5. Miss Conception the first ever drag contestant on TV's Wipeout Canada also featured on Queer as Folk and Degrassi, The Next Generation, brings her new solo show Villains to town June 28 - Sept. 13. Emmy-winning comedian Judy Gold, returns for a season-long sit-down with her hilarious stand-up comedy show from June 28 - Sept 6.

Varla Jean Merman the First Lady of Ptown, returns for her 22nd season with her new solo show Shady Lady, with Gerald Goode at piano, running all summer June 30 - Sept. 11. Edmund Bagnell, first-violinist of famed singing string quartet Well-Strung intros his new solo show He Plays The Violin, with Doug Repetti at piano June 30 - Sept. 3. The Kinsey Sicks, known as "America's Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet" return to Provincetown with an all new show of political satire entitled Electile Dysfunction, from June 30 - Sept. 4.

Randy Roberts brings his show Randy Roberts Live to P-Town from July 8 - Sept. 12. Leslie Cararra-Rudolph, 5 Time Emmy Nominated Star of Sesame Street makes her Art House debut with a Special Family Week Show on July 27. Deven Green, the award-winning Canadian comedy chanteuse known for her video parody character "Mrs. Betty Bowers, America's Best Christian," returns with Handsome Ned and their comedy show Watch Thin People Eat on Aug. 7 & 8. Unitard, the comedy trio that Time Out NY called "incredibly vicious and relentlessly hilarious" returns to Art House stages with their comedy Badassy on Aug 13 & 16. Ben Rimalower of Patti Issues renown will perform a live special podcast show Broken Records - The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About at the Art House on August 24. Nicolas King - who the New York Times calls a "polished crooner" who takes pop and jazz and infuses his Broadway roots in a swinging concert that "makes waves faster than a raging tsunami!" (Theater Scene) returns to The Art House after headlining last year's Cabaret Fest, with Jazz great Mike Renzi on piano on August 27. And the Afterglow Festival - the live performance arts festival - takes up residence again at The Art House Sept. 15 - 19.

For fans that wish to see the Broadway @ The Art House and Town Hall stars this summer, the venue provides the opportunity to reserve those seats with its 2020 Broadway Season Pass. It guarantees Season Pass holders best seats available, 'front-of-the-line' access, and an overall savings of $480 off the price of VIP seating including Town Hall meet and greets. More info can be found at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4548247.

