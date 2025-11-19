Kelly MacFarland Headlines Comedy Night at Slater's

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Kelly MacFarland will headline a night of laughs with special guest Carolyn Plummer and host Andrea Henry at Samuel Slater’s Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Kelly MacFarland is a magnetic stand-up comedian, writer, and actress with bold, hilarious, and unexpectedly heartfelt comedy. Her best-friend energy and relatable stories about love, loss, and everything in between make her a favorite for smart, fun audiences. Kelly has appeared on Comedy Central, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, the Today Show, AXS Gotham Comedy LIVE, Dry Bar Comedy, Don’t Tell Comedy, and Comics Come Home at TD Garden. Her special Wit Happens is streaming on Prime Video, and her albums can be heard on SiriusXM.

Some comics rely on the monumental events of the day or the faux pas of the rich and famous. Not Carolyn Plummer. Carolyn pulls material from the hum-drum, day-to-day monotony of the life of everyman; and she does it well. To Carolyn the monumental is easy... it's our existence that's so hard, yet so ridiculous. Some women look in the mirror and complain that they aren't pretty enough, not rich enough, not young enough. Carolyn gives her reflection the finger.

Andrea Henry has appeared on Nickelodeon's Search for America's Funniest Mom, Last Comic Standing and The Great Canadian Laugh Off, and has participated in comedy fests across the country Limestone, Maine, Boston, Women in Comedy, Chicago Woman's Funny Festival, Rogue Island and Memphis Urban Laughs. She's written jokes for Us Weekly Magazine's Fashion Police and is the co-author of Real Kids Jokes by Real Stand-Up Comics.

Samuel Slater’s Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year-round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch Amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheel, and Indian Ranch Campground. Other upcoming events at Samuel Slater’s include Comedy Night with Will Noonan & Guests on November 21, DOCK 10: A tribute to the 80s on November 22, KSF: A Tribute to Kansas, Styx, and Foreigner on November 29, Alter Ego on December 5, Red Solo Cup: A Tribute to The Legendary Toby Keith on December 13, Breakfast with Santa on December 14, New Year's Eve with Whiskey Boulevard on December 31, Elvis Presley’s 91st Birthday Celebration on January 9, Frank Santos Jr Hypnotist/Comedian on January 10, The Fools on January 24, Rebecca Anne LoCicero: Psychic Medium on January 30, and The Banging 88s Dueling Pianos on January 31. More events will be announced soon.