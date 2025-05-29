KUFRE N' QUAY World Premiere to be Presented at Boston Arts Academy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boston Arts Academy and Wheelock Family Theater with support from The Huntington will present the fifth installment of the Ufot Family Cycle, Kufre n' Quay. Local youth and adult cast and crew, including 12 total students from Boston Arts Academy, will partake in the highly anticipated production. BAA's award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, actor, and playwright John Oluwole Adekoje (Street Soldiers ; Hype Man) who is also a faculty member at BAA, will direct the production.

Kufre n' Quay, the fifth installment of playwright Mfoniso Udofia's Ufot Family Cycle, tells the coming of age story of a 12-year-old African boy who arrives in New York's Little Senegal and joins a youth center. Set in Harlem in 2019, Kufre, son of Iniabiasi and grandson of Abasiama, forms a friendship with an African American girl. The play explores the ways in which we navigate the contrast between African and Black American culture.

The Ufot Family Cycle is an unprecedented two-year city-wide festival where theatres and arts organizations around Greater Boston join to produce Mfoniso Udofia's cycle of nine plays in partnership with universities, social organizations, non-profits, and a host of community activation partners. Kufre n' Quay is produced by Boston Arts Academy in collaboration with Wheelock Family Theatre and with advisory support from The Huntington.

