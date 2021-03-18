Julian Velard Brings Unique Blend Of Comedy And Rock To Club Passim With Special Livestream

Singer-songwriter Julian Velard will blend comedy and rock for a unique live stream with Club Passim on Saturday, April 3, at 8:00 PM ET. The show will be available on the Passim YouTube and Facebook, as well as www.passim.org/stream. It is free to watch, but there is a suggested donation of $20 which will be split between the artist and the club.

With his musical skill and comedic talent, Julian Velard has made a name for himself in the music and comedy scene not only in his native America, but also in the UK and the Netherlands. He has released multiple albums and his music has received praise from the likes of The Guardian, Time Out London, and The Sunday Times.

Velard has the ability to transition seamlessly between the worlds of music and comedy, which has led to regular appearances on The Howard Stern Show and NPR's Ask Me Another. He has bounced between sharing the stage with musical talents like Jamie Cullum and Paul Carrack to comedians such as Will Ferrell and Reggie Watts. Velard has been named artist-in-residence at the esteemed Joe's Pub at The Public Theater in New York City, and his live show has been dubbed one of the best of 2020 by Broadway World. Velard's most recent release, Please Don't Make Me Play Piano Man, is a musical about his own life and is inspired by the unsuccessful experimental Broadway shows of the 1970s.

Julian Velard's special performance will be streamed on April 3, 2021, 8:00 PM on Passim's Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as www.passim.org/stream. The show is free to watch, although there is a suggested donation of $20. All proceeds raised will be shared between Passim and the artist.

Club Passim's upcoming streaming concerts include:

Friday, March 19, 8:00 PM - Sean Trischka live from Club Passim

Saturday, March 20, 8:00 PM - Dietrich Strause, live from Club Passim

Sunday, March 21, 8:00 PM - The Annie Oakley

Monday, March 22, 7:00 PM - Global Roots Series feat. Utsav Lal & Abigale Reisman

Tuesday, March 23, 7:00 PM - Virtual Open Mic

Saturday, March27, 8:00 PM - Songs of Women's History, featuring Rachel Sumner, Kimaya Diggs, Annie Bartholomew, & Emma June

Tuesday, March 30, 7:00 PM - Virtual Open Mic

Saturday, April 3, 8:00 PM - Julian Velard

Tuesday April 6, 7:00 PM - Virtual Open Mic

Tuesday, April 13, 7:00 PM - Virtual Open Mic - Bluegrass & Old Time Night

Thursday, April 15, 8:00 PM - Flynn Cohen 50th Birthday

Friday, April 16, 8:00 PM - The Ladles album release, live at Club Passim

Saturday, April 17 & Sunday 4/18, 5:00 PM-10:15 PM - Down Home At Home bluegrass & old time festival

Monday, April 19, 7:00 PM - Tell&Act Storytelling Series

Monday, April 26, 7:00 PM - Global Roots Series feat. Shaw Pong Liu

Monday, May 4, 7:00 PM - Global Roots Series feat. Harriet Riley & Alex Garden