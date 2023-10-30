John Mellencamp Will Perform at The Hanover Theatre on His Acclaimed Tour 'Live and In Person 2024'

The performance is on March 11, 2024 at 8pm.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Fresh off the heels of his sold-out “Live and In Person 2023” North American tour, John Mellencamp confirms its continuation with “Live and In Person 2024.” Mellencamp will perform for one night only in Worcester, MA at The Hanover Theatre on March 11, 2024 at 8pm.

Citi cardmembers will have presale access beginning Tuesday, October 31 at 10am until Thursday, November 2 at 10pm through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Members of The Hanover Theatre will have presale access beginning Thursday, November 2 at 10am.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, October 31 at 10am. This package includes an amazing selection of reserved seats, autographed memorabilia, special merchandise and more.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 3 at 10am. Get tickets online at Click Here, over the phone at 877.571.7469 or in person at the box office.

This tour celebrates Mellencamp’s most recent album, Orpheus Descending, released to widespread critical acclaim this June on Republic Records.

He will continue to perform songs from the new LP, Orpheus Descending, during his live set. The Chicago Tribune says “Awash in death, ‘Hey God’ functioned as a plea for deliverance from senseless gun violence. Preceded by a story about his encounter with a 20-something homeless woman, the solo acoustic ‘The Eyes of Portland’ took aim at the empty “thoughts and prayers” condolences offered as a solution to major tragedies and dilemmas.”

Orpheus Descending, produced by Mellencamp and recorded at his own Belmont Mall Studio, marks Mellencamp’s twenty fifth studio album. One of his most personal records to date, standout tracks “Hey God” and “The Eyes of Portland” focus on social issues Mellencamp continues to passionately advocate for. 

Mellencamp is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation’s Champion Award, The Woody Guthrie Award and Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award and more recently, the Founders Award, the top honor assigned by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers and a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. 

Last year, he released a deluxe edition reissue of his beloved seminal album, Scarecrow, which features a massive collection of bonus tracks, rarities and more never previously shared before. Listen HERE. His critically acclaimed studio LP, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, was released early last year to praise from The New York Times, NPR Music, Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and more. 

Mellencamp has continued to focus on another facet of his artistic expression: painting. Last year, he released a self-curated book of his work, John Mellencamp: Paintings and Assemblages, which is out now on Rizzoli New York.




2023 Regional Awards


