Jim Colliton Will Headline Comedy Night at Samuel Slater's This Month

Comedy returns to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Saturday, November 19th. Hosted by Jimmy Dunn, the show will feature Jim Colliton plus special guest Rafi Gonzalez for a night of laughs. Doors open at 7:00 PM; show starts at 8:00 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

Jim Colliton has grown up in the suburbs and now lives with his wife and three children in the suburbs. What does he talk about? If you have ever been embarrassed about the contents of your recycling bin or tried to kill a flying bat in your house you will find Jim's comedy hilarious. If none of these things hits home, Jim has also stolen a school bus and everyone finds that story funny. Jim's love for performing comes out every time he takes the stage, whether performing for 30, 300 or even 3000 people (yes, this has happened a few times). Jim's comedy is funny, but also clean. This has helped him stay busy working all across the country. Jim has been seen on national television shows like Ed McMahon's Next Big Star, Comcast Comedy Spot Light, and Comedy Central Laugh Riots. Jim can also be heard on XM Satellite Radio's Comedy Channel.

Rafi Gonzalez is a stand-up comedian from Puerto Rico known for his conversational style and material that centers around his experiences with American culture. Originally finding success as the lead singer of a nationally touring rock band, Gonzalez switched gears in 2015 and exploded onto the New England and Boston comedy scenes. There has been no looking back since. After years of performances, Rafi has developed a strong regional following in the New England area and the east coast. From headlining major comedy clubs, to having millions of views on social media, Rafi will do anything and everything to bring laughter to the masses. His following continues to grow!

Jimmy Dunn is an actor and comedian who is most recognized from the CBS sitcom The McCarthys, where he co-starred as Sean McCarthy. He got his start in the comedy world performing stand-up at a bar in Gloucester, Massachusetts, where he was paid in beer and fried clams. Since then, Jimmy has gone on to perform on some of the comedy world's biggest stages, including Montreal's Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, The Late Show with David Letterman, CONAN, and Comics Come Home with Denis Leary.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddle-wheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include Halloween with The Flock on October 28th, Dave O'Gara's Rock and Roll Road Show on November 4th, Hard Cider Dinner on November 16th, and Three Funny Ladies on December 16th. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Samuel Slater's on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.