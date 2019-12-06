Jerry Seinfeld Adds Second Worcester Performance

By popular demand, Jerry Seinfeld has added a second performance at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Friday, April 10 at 9:30 pm. Tickets go on sale to members on Wednesday, December 11 at 10 am and to the general public on Friday, December 13 at 10 am.

Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. His latest projects include the Emmy-nominated web series, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," and his Netflix special "Jerry Before Seinfeld." He continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Most recently, Seinfeld has been performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City as part of an ongoing residency. Seinfeld began this overwhelmingly successful residency in 2016 and continued it throughout 2017 before resuming again in January 2019.

Tickets to Jerry Seinfeld start at $55. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.





