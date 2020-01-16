James Taylor and The All-Star Band To Perform At Tanglewood

James Taylor returns to Tanglewood with his All-Star Band for a performance on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 8 p.m. in the Koussevitzky Music Shed. The July 4 concert will be followed by a spectacular fireworks display over the Stockbridge Bowl in celebration of the Independence Day holiday. Proceeds from this concert will be donated by Kim and James Taylor to Tanglewood Building and Grounds Projects.

Taylor's music embodies the art of songwriting in its most personal and universal forms. He is a master at describing specific, even autobiographical situations in a way that resonates with people everywhere. His iconic songs, including "Fire and Rain," "Country Road," "Something in the Way She Moves," "Mexico," "Shower the People," "Your Smiling Face," "Carolina In My Mind," "Sweet Baby James," "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight," "You Can Close Your Eyes," "Walking Man," "Never Die Young," "Shed a Little Light," among others, have had a profound influence on songwriters and music lovers from all walks of life. Mr. Taylor, who regularly performs to sold-out audiences at Tanglewood, has returned to the festival 28 times since his first performance there in 1974.

Taylor has two exciting new projects which will be released early this year. The first is an Audible Original spoken-word memoir titled Break Shot, a deeply personal and authentic audio-only memoir detailing Taylor's first 21 years. Taylor will also be releasing a brand-new album of standard recordings on Fantasy Records. Both announcements will be coming out soon.

James and his wife Caroline (Kim) live in the Berkshires with their twin sons, Henry and Rufus.

Tickets for the July 4 concert by James Taylor, priced from $30 (lawn tickets) to $120, go on sale Monday, February 3 at 10 a.m. at 888-266-1200 or www.tanglewood.org, where visitors can also find full details of the 2020 Tanglewood concert schedule, including performances by the Boston Symphony and Boston Pops orchestras, the Tanglewood Music Center, and guest artists from the worlds of classical, jazz, the American Songbook, Broadway, pop rock, and film. Tanglewood-this country's preeminent summer music festival and the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra-is located in the Berkshire Hills between Stockbridge and Lenox, Mass.





