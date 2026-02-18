Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival to Offer 10 Weeks of Performances This Summer

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jacob's Pillow has announced the full slate of dance companies performing on its three stages for the 94th annual Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival. Member pre-sale begins March 9, with public ticket sales opening April 9.

The Festival will begin with the Season Opening Gala on June 20 and present ticketed performances June 24 through August 30. Performances will take place in the Ted Shawn Theatre and the Doris Duke Theatre, as well as outdoors on the Henry J. Leir Stage. Additional programs including livestreams, talks, classes, exhibits, and community events will be announced later this spring.

The 2026 Festival is curated by Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge, Associate Artistic Director Kim Chan, Associate Curator Melanie George, and International Advisor Cathy Levy, with support from Producing Director Holly Jones and Director of Technical Production Jason Wells.

“This season is about connection,” said Tatge. “We are proud to collaborate with Tanglewood in hosting Martha Graham Dance Company during its 100th anniversary season and to celebrate women who have shaped and are shaping dance in the U.S.”

This year, Jacob’s Pillow will present Shamel Pitts with the Jacob’s Pillow Men Dancers Award as his company TRIBE performs in the Doris Duke Theatre during Festival Week 1. The $25,000 award is presented biennially to a choreographer who creates innovative work danced by men at Jacob’s Pillow.

The Festival will feature world premieres by Gauthier Dance, Ilya Vidrin, and Brian Brooks Moving Company, along with debuts by more than a dozen artists and companies. San Francisco Ballet will make its first appearance since 1956, Akram Khan Company since 2003, Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima since 2012, and New York Theatre Ballet since 2016.

FESTIVAL 2026 PERFORMANCES

Week-long engagements typically run Wednesday through Sunday. Programs and casts are subject to change.

Festival Week 1

June 24–28: Paul Taylor Dance Company (Ted Shawn Theatre)

June 24–28: Shamel Pitts | TRIBE (Doris Duke Theatre)

June 25–26: Uppercut Dance Theater (Henry J. Leir Stage)

June 27: The School at Jacob’s Pillow: Contemporary Ballet Performance Ensemble (Henry J. Leir Stage)

Festival Week 2

July 1–5: Urban Bush Women (Ted Shawn Theatre)

July 3–5: Ilya Vidrin (Doris Duke Theatre)

July 2: Compañía Nélida Tirado Flamenco (Henry J. Leir Stage)

July 3: Eisenhower Dance Detroit (Henry J. Leir Stage)

July 4: Anubhava Dance Company (Henry J. Leir Stage)

Festival Week 3

July 8–12: Akram Khan Company (Ted Shawn Theatre)

July 9: Acosia Red Elk (Henry J. Leir Stage)

July 10: Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima (Henry J. Leir Stage)

July 11: BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance (Henry J. Leir Stage)

Festival Week 4

July 15–19: A.I.M by Kyle Abraham (Ted Shawn Theatre)

July 15–19: Faye Driscoll (Doris Duke Theatre)

July 16–17: Michela Marino Lerman (Henry J. Leir Stage)

July 18: The School at Jacob’s Pillow: Contemporary Performance Ensemble (Henry J. Leir Stage)

Festival Week 5

July 22–26: Circa Contemporary Circus (Ted Shawn Theatre)

July 23: Kalindá (Henry J. Leir Stage)

July 24: Ogemdi Ude (Henry J. Leir Stage)

July 25: Benjamin Akio Kimitch (Henry J. Leir Stage)

Festival Week 6

July 29–August 2: Gauthier Dance (Ted Shawn Theatre)

July 29–August 2: Brian Brooks Moving Company (Doris Duke Theatre)

July 30: UFlyMothership (Henry J. Leir Stage)

July 31: KaJe Movement Collective (Henry J. Leir Stage)

August 1: Art Omi: Dance (Henry J. Leir Stage)

Festival Week 7

August 5–9: San Francisco Ballet (Ted Shawn Theatre)

August 5–8: San Francisco Ballet (Henry J. Leir Stage)

August 5–9: Ephrat Asherie Dance (Doris Duke Theatre)

Festival Week 8

August 12–16: Martha Graham Dance Company (Ted Shawn Theatre)

August 12–16: Brinae Ali (Doris Duke Theatre)

August 13: Sorzano Dance Works (Henry J. Leir Stage)

August 14: Artists of the Berkshires (Henry J. Leir Stage)

August 15: HopeBoykinDance (Henry J. Leir Stage)

Festival Week 9

August 19–23: Ballet Hispánico New York (Ted Shawn Theatre)

August 19–23: Huang Yi (Doris Duke Theatre)

August 20: Kia the Key & Company / The Era Footwork Collective (Henry J. Leir Stage)

August 21: New York Theatre Ballet (Henry J. Leir Stage)

August 22: The School at Jacob’s Pillow: Musical Theatre Performance Ensemble (Henry J. Leir Stage)

Festival Week 10

August 26–30: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (Ted Shawn Theatre)

PERFORMANCES IN THE TED SHAWN THEATRE

Tickets from $65 plus fees. Matinees at 2 p.m.; evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

Paul Taylor Dance Company

Festival Week 1 | June 24–28

Urban Bush Women

Festival Week 2 | July 1–5

Akram Khan Company

Festival Week 3 | July 8–12

A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

Festival Week 4 | July 15–19

Circa Contemporary Circus

Festival Week 5 | July 22–26

Gauthier Dance

Festival Week 6 | July 29–August 2

San Francisco Ballet

Festival Week 7 | August 5–9

Martha Graham Dance Company

Festival Week 8 | August 12–16

Ballet Hispánico New York

Festival Week 9 | August 19–23

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Festival Week 10 | August 26–30