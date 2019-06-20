JAWS In Concert To Kickoff Inaugural Beach Road Weekend On Martha's Vineyard

Relive the thrilling suspense of JAWS as the Cape Symphony plays the iconic score in sync with the film projected on a big screen. The special performance on Friday, August 9, will kick off the inaugural Beach Road Weekend on Martha's Vineyard, the island where the movie was filmed,. Tickets are on sale now at beachroadweekend.com.

This original summer movie blockbuster, with an Academy Award-winning score by composer John Williams, becomes an unforgettable film-with-live-orchestra experience! Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, JAWS set the standard for edge-of-your-seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon and forever changing the movie industry. When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town's chief of police, a young marine biologist and a grizzled shark hunter embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again. Featuring an unforgettable score that evokes pure terror, Jaws remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history. Now, audiences will have the chance to experience the power of a live symphony orchestra performing the entire score in sync with one of the greatest motion pictures of all time on the island where the movie was filmed.

The inaugural Beach Road Weekend is a new music festival taking place on Martha's Vineyard at Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven, August 9-11. In addition to the performance of JAWS in concert Friday night, the festival includes two full days of performances. Saturday's line up is headlined by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty and also featured indie band Dispatch along with Alejandro Escovedo, North Mississippi Allstars, and Mason Jennings. Sunday's schedule includes Vineyard favorite Grace Potter and Phil Lesh & Friends with funk & jazz band Galactic, reggae singer Matisyahu, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe and The Original Wailers.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit BeachRoadWeekend.com.





