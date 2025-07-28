Interview: Paul Michael Valley Talks AS YOU LIKE IT and Why 'All The World's a Stage.'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actor Paul Michael Valley is nothing if not versatile. In his almost 40-year career, the Whitefish, Wisconsin, native has earned a Tony nomination – in his Broadway debut, for playing Thomas Jefferson in the 1997 Roundabout Theatre Company revival of the musical “1776” – done several off-Broadway shows, become a soap opera fan favorite with his five-year run as hunky heartthrob Ryan Harrison on NBC-TV’s “Another World,” guest starred in primetime series including “Blue Bloods,” “Third Watch,” and “Law and Order SVU,” and done numerous Shakespeare plays at theaters around the country.

He’s adding to that list with his portrayal of Jacques in the current Commonwealth Shakespeare Company production of “As You Like It,” in his Shakespeare on the Common debut taking place at the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common through August 10, 2025. Under the direction of CSC founding artistic direction, the production is being presented in partnership with the City of Boston.

One of Shakespeare’s comedies, the lushly romantic “As You Like It” tracks the tale of Rosalind, who escapes persecution in her uncle’s court and, accompanied by her cousin Celia, finds peace, and subsequently love, in the Forest of Arden. It’s there that Rosalind and Celia encounter an array of unforgettable characters, including the sad Jacques, an outsider who delivers one of Shakespeare’s best-known speeches (“All the world’s a stage”).

Valley, who studied at both the American University in Washington, D.C., and The Juilliard School in New York, now makes his home in Massachusetts where he teaches at both Wellesley College and Worcester State University.

By telephone recently from his home, Valley, also a lung cancer survivor, talked about “As You Like It” and more.

Early on, you did an apprenticeship with Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. You’ve done Shakespeare there and elsewhere, and now with Steven Maler and Commonwealth Shakespeare Company. As an actor, what draws you to Shakespeare?

The poetry and complexity of the language. Also, the size and scope of the stories. I think that Shakespeare wrote such compelling humans - smart, witty, and profoundly emotional, as well as idiots and shallow creatures. It has been a constant joy to engage in all aspects of his work. I also love how the audience engages in the plays.

How did you find your way to Commonwealth Shakespeare Company?

My entry into CSC and Shakespeare on the Common came through Bryn Boice, the company’s associate artistic director and director of education. My wife and I fan-girled over Bryn’s “The Winter’s Tale” last summer. We really loved that production. Bryn is a joyful, charismatic, and high-energy individual. She shined her light on me and I love her for it. I would throw myself in front of a bus for Bryn.

Tell me how Jacques fits into “As You Like It”?

Jacques isn’t directly involved in the action of the play, but he provides wry commentary. He comes out just as we’re being introduced to the forest world, which he says is not the best world. He’s known for being a truth teller and he often tells the truth at the worst time. Jacques tells people at the wrong moment why he thinks people are idiots. On top of all that, however, he’s kind and caring. He’s just been damaged by banishment from his city.

What’s it like to deliver one of Shakespeare’s most famous speeches?

Many people get their first introduction to Shakespeare through “All the world’s a stage,” but they most often hear it out of context. Now, I get to do it in context and it’s marvelous.

What brought you to Massachusetts? Do you like it here?

My wife, Marta Rainer, became the chair of the Wellesley College Theatre Department in 2018 and I joyfully embraced the role of “following spouse.” I adore it here! Truly. I have become a gardener and have spent a large amount of time hiking the many trails throughout the area – with hiking and camping in the White Mountains a special thrill.

What do you teach at Wellesley College and Worcester State University?

I mainly teach voice and speech, dialects, and sometimes acting for the camera. I enjoy teaching immensely.

In addition to Broadway and regional theater work, you've done a lot of television, from episodics to soap operas. Indeed, you still have a loyal fan base from your days on “Another World.” What are some of your favorite memories of daytime TV?

The talent! Back when I was starting out, the amazing talent that walked into the studio was just astonishing (Anne Heche, Jensen Buchanan, Charles Keating, and Ruben Santiago Hudson to name a few), The crew, the camera operators, lighting designers, and directors were so dedicated and I learned a tremendous amount about acting and storytelling. We had an immense amount of fun but also created some extraordinarily powerful, human moments. And of course, the fans were everything.

What would you like to say about your battle with lung cancer?

Thank you for this question. Get tested. My life was saved by my GP who recommended a CT scan. I was a knucklehead and smoked even though my family had a history of cancer. I stopped over 15 years ago, but lung cancer doesn’t care. We caught it just in time and thus we had options. Also, moving on from illness, while difficult, is totally possible. I am back to running around like a fool on a hot summer evening in front of a few thousand Bostonians every night thanks to the remarkable surgical team that operated on me. But...get tested!

What effect, if any, has the lung cancer had on your acting career?

You will see weakness, rawness, and vulnerability not common to my work. My pride and ego have always stepped up first and that’s changed now. I make “dangerous choices,” which Steven Maler is very much about, that Jacques might not be able to achieve, so that the character is emotionally fraught, the way that Steven likes it.

Do you see much Boston theater as an audience member? If so, what have you seen that you really liked?

I see as much theater in the Boston area as possible. Probably about twenty to thirty shows a year. I also go to the ballet and live music, as well as improv and stand-up. Boston is awash in amazing live-arts events. I loved last year’s CSC production of “The Winter's Tale,” Bedlam/Central Square's “Angels in America I and II,” and The Huntington's Ufot Cycle. And City Ballet of Boston's “The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark,” directed by Robert Lepage, was mesmerizing.

What do you think of the Boston theater community?

The community is amazing and getting stronger. There is a tremendous amount of talent here, with dedicated artists striving for excellence every day. The only knock I have is how difficult it is to engage. I am not merely talking about getting cast (very difficult – I have been auditioning for seven years, with CSC being my first opportunity). The artists are, essentially, working so hard to make a living doing other things like teaching or producing that there is little time for socializing or networking. But my sense is that, with the new leadership that has entered into the arts organizations, there is a new energy. Hopefully, I will continue to be afforded chances to work. Apropos of that I will be up at Greater Boston Stage Company performing in “An Irish Carol,” directed by Weylin Symes, later this year and I’m super excited about it.

Photo Caption: Paul Michael Valley, at right, and Michael Underhill, atop table, face off, as Patrick Vincent Curran, Jared Troilo, and Kandyce Whittingham look on, at a recent rehearsal of Commonwealth Shakespeare Company’s “As You Like It.” Photo by A. Katalin Mitchell.