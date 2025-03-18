Interview: Melody Munitz Talks Playing Wednesday in THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Anyone familiar with the mysterious and spooky, not to mention altogether ooky, Addams Family will tell you that Morticia and Gomez’s daughter Wednesday is known not only for her morbid nature, but also for her ever-present and carefully protected pigtails.

First seen in sketches by cartoonist Charles Addams that appeared in “The New Yorker” in the 1930s, Wednesday was an integral part of the now-classic 1960s sitcom, the 1990s Addams Family feature films, and an animated series, and is the lead character in the current Netflix series “Wednesday.”

Buoyed by the success of that supernatural comedy, the third most-watched Netflix series of all time, “The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy” is back on the road with a retooled production based on the 2010 Broadway musical with book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The tour comes to Boston’s Boch Center Wang Theatre, for five performances only, March 21–23.

Wednesday Addams, the raven-haired princess of darkness, is now 18 and in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before: keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

This time, Wednesday – a role originated on Broadway by Krysta Rodriguez, who can now be seen in the new musical “SMASH” at New York’s Imperial Theatre – is being played by Melody Munitz, seen as Hodel in last summer’s “Fiddler on the Roof” at North Shore Music Theatre. In addition to off-Broadway and regional theater appearances, Munitz starred as Madison, a doll based on her, in the “American Girl Live!” tour that played the Emerson Colonial Theatre in September 2023. Munitz was valedictorian of her 2022 graduating class at Penn State, where she majored in musical theater and psychology/neuroscience.

During a recent Boston press junket, the New York-based performer spoke about “The Addams Family” and more.

What’s like it like playing a well-known character like Wednesday Addams?

It’s a dream. Wednesday is iconic – especially with the popularity of the Netflix series named for her. A lot of audience members come dressed as their favorite character and, of course, that means there are a lot of Wednesdays in most houses. I think a lot of young, aspiring actors become attached to Wednesday, because she’s all about being true to oneself and not changing your personality to please others. This version is a ton of fun, because it takes this deadpan, sociopathic character and has her fall in love. It’s great to play Wednesday in such a different context.

Do you relate to the character?

I do, insofar as she cares a lot about having things go well – like a science experiment. I feel like the plot is one big science experiment that Wednesday is conducting. Besides musical theater, my other background is in science, so getting to play this character who is like a scientist just feels right to me. Wednesday conducts her life methodically, seeking a specific outcome in a way that’s very scientific. Embodying that feels very homey to me.

When “The Addams Family: A New Musical” debuted on Broadway 15 years ago, there was some controversy stirred up by the fact that Wednesday’s hair was shorter than usual and she was braidless. Is that still the case in this touring production?

The braids were gone on Broadway, but they’re back for this road company. If I were playing Wednesday without her signature braids, I’d feel like something was definitely missing.

Were you a fan of “The Addams Family”? If so, what iteration first caught your attention?

My earliest memory isn’t so much of one of the series or movies, it’s more about my mom. She used to sing the theme song when she would drive me to middle school. To this day, I don’t know why she always sang that song but I do remember loving it.

Who is your preferred Wednesday Addams – Lisa Loring from the original series, Christina Ricci from the feature films, Krysta Rodriguez who played her on Broadway, or Jenna Ortega who stars in the “Wednesday” series?

I’m partial to Christina Ricci from the films, “The Addams Family” and “Addams Family Values,” when the character was maybe 10 or 11 years old. The movies were so well written. I always enjoy watching them.

What is your favorite song from the show?

I have two, actually. The first is “Pulled.” It’s an act-one number that Wednesday and her brother Pugsley do together, and it’s become one of the iconic, most adored songs in this score. I also really love “Happy/Sad,” a song in the second act that Gomez sings to Wednesday about the importance of holding two emotions in your head. The version of that one that we’re touring with has a new ending and lots of laughs.

What’s next for you?

I’ll be out with this tour through the end of the year, but I will a get a summer break in July. I’m going to use that time to play Anya in a regional theater production of one of my favorite shows, “Anastasia.”

Photo captions, Melody Munitz, above at center, and the company of “The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy.” Photo by Meredith Mashburn. .

