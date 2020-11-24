Indian Ranch Announces ABBA The Concert and Foreigner

Indian Ranch announced two new shows as part of the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series in Webster, MA. ABBA The Concert will perform on Friday, August 13th at 7:00 PM, and Foreigner will play on Thursday, August 26th at 7:00 PM. Tickets for ABBA The Concert and Foreigner go on-sale Friday, December 4 at 10:00 AM and the Insiders Club Presale will take place Thursday, December 3 at 10:00 AM.

ABBA The Concert continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes All," "Waterloo," "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme," and "Dancing Queen." With many sold-out shows around the United States, the audience and press all agree - "This is the closest to ABBA you'll ever get." ABBA The Concert brings one of the greatest pop phenomena back to life.

With 10 multi-platinum albums and album sales exceeding 80 million, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales. Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like The First Time," and the worldwide #1 hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is," Foreigner still rock the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch recently opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are The Mavericks on June 26th, Chris Janson on July 10th, Get the Led Out on July 24th, Ziggy Marley on July 25th, Jamey Johnson August 1st, Justin Moore August 7th, Grand Funk Railroad on August 8th, Josh Turner on August 28th, Yacht Rock Revue on September 5th, Local Countryfest on September 11th, Los Lobos on September 18th, and the Pike Hairfest on September 25th. More shows will be announced soon.

In addition, 2021 Indian Ranch Insiders Club memberships and General Admission Season Passes will go on sale with special Black Friday prices available Friday, November 27 through Monday, November 30th. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. General Admission Season Passes include a ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com.



Tickets for ABBA The Concert on Friday, August 13th and Foreigner on Thursday, August 26, 2021 go on-sale Friday, December 4 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, December 3 at 10:00 AM. Gates for ABBA The Concert open at 5:00 PM and showtime is 7:00 PM. Gates for Foreigner open at 5:30 PM and showtime is 7:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. The Indian Ranch Box Office is currently open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00AM - 3:00PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford, and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.

