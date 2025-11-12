IS THIS A ROOM to Run at Apollinaire Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apollinaire Theatre Company will present IS THIS A ROOM, Tina Satter’s verbatim staging of the FBI’s June 3, 2017 interrogation of Reality Winner, from December 12, 2025 through January 11, 2026 at Chelsea Theatre Works. Using the exact transcript—including pauses and stutters—the play traces a tense psychological exchange examining truth, patriotism, and personal accountability in contemporary America.

Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m., with no performances December 26–28. A press performance is set for Saturday, December 13 at 8 p.m. Each performance will be followed by a reception with the artists. The production is directed by Danielle Fauteux Jacques.

The cast features Parker Jennings as Reality Leigh Winner, Brooks Reeves as Special Agent Justin C. Garrick, Cristhian Mancinas-García as Special Agent R. Wallace Taylor, and Bradley Belanger as the Unknown Male, with stage management by Kaleb Perez and assistant stage management by Miguel Dominguez and Laura Hubbard. Scenic and sound design are by Joseph Lark-Riley, and lighting design is by Danielle Fauteux Jacques. The running time is approximately 70 minutes.

Jennings’ recent Apollinaire credits include Hedda Gabler (Elliot Norton nomination), Every Brilliant Thing (solo performance nomination), The Squirrels, Touching the Void, Suppliant Women, and Lunch Bunch. Mancinas-García has appeared in Fade, Torch Song, Grand Horizons, Nature: A Walking Play, and the Edinburgh Fringe tour of Noir Hamlet. Reeves, a 2025 Elliot Norton Award winner, has performed extensively with Apollinaire and numerous Boston companies. Belanger has appeared in multiple Boston-area productions throughout 2025.

Playwright Tina Satter is an award-winning writer and director whose theatrical work IS THIS A ROOM was adapted into her debut feature Reality, released in 2023 after premiering at the Berlin International Film Festival. Her productions with Half Straddle have toured nationally and internationally.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets are $65; $60 for seniors; and $25 for students, patrons 30 and under, and artists pursuing professional careers. Tickets may be purchased by calling (617) 887-2336 or visiting www.apollinairetheatre.com.

Venue: Chelsea Theatre Works, 189 Winnisimmet Street, Chelsea.