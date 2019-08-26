Huntington Theatre Company Extends THE PURISTS
Huntington Theatre Company has announced the extension of The Purists. Due to high ticket demand, this new play about people with opposing viewpoints who choose to get along will now run at the South End/Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA from August 30 - October 6.
A thrilling world premiere by an exciting new voice, The Purists brings Tony and Grammy Award winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, "Pose" on FX) back to the Huntington to direct this soaring new play by Dan McCabe. A former rapper, a DJ, and a showtunes-loving telesales director have become an unlikely group who hang out and spar about music on a stoop in Queens. But when an impromptu rap battle erupts between two younger female emcees, everything gets questioned. With raw emotion and uproarious humor, The Purists asks, what is friendship? How can we embrace new ideas? And what does it mean to be wholly yourself?
Seven new performances have been added; the dates are Tuesday, October 1 at 7:30pm; Wednesday, October 2 at 7:30pm; Thursday, October 3 at 7:30pm; Friday, October 4 at 8pm; Saturday, October 5 at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday, October 6 at 2pm.
Making his Huntington debut as lead character "Lamont" is Morocco Omari, best known for his performance on Fox's "Empire," as well as appearances at Lincoln Center and The New Group. John Scurti is also making his Huntington debut as lead character "Gerry," fresh off his SAG Award-winning performance on Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs, Maisel." Joining them is J. Bernard Calloway(Broadway: Memphis, All the Way with Bryan Cranston, The Public Theater, The Signature Theatre) as "Mr. Bugz," and Izzie Steele (Cloud Nine Off Broadway, BBC's "Dirk Gentley's Holistic Detective Agency," and feature film The Black Hole) as "Nancy," and Analisa Velez (Amazon's "Sneaky Pete," Atlantic Theater Company, Cherry Lane Theatre) as "Val."
Tony Award winner Clint Ramos is creating the world of The Purists through his set designs, as he has done previously for the Huntington with productions of Ruined, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, A Raisin in the Sun, Topdog/Underdog, and after all the terrible things i do, as well as for acclaimed Broadway productions such as Once on This Island, Six Degrees of Separation with Allison Janney, and Sunday in the Park with George with Jake Gyllenhaal.
Sound will be designed by internationally acclaimed Tony Award-winning designer Leon Rothenberg.His work has been featured in the Broadway productions of Hillary and Clinton with Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow, Joe Turner's Come and Gone (Tony nomination), and Violet with Sutton Foster. He returns to the Huntington after designing for Choice and Topdog/Underdog.
The Purists will also include costume design by award-winning designer Kara Harmon (The Nicetiesand A Guide for the Homesick at the Huntington), and lighting design by Driscoll Otto (The Colored Museum and Topdog/Underdog at the Huntington, both directed by Billy Porter). The composer isMichael "Lofey" Sandlofer (the films Transformers and Night at the Museum). The production stage manager is Kevin Schlagle, and the stage manager is Sam Layco.
