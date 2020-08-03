History At Play Presents RENDEZVOUS WITH RACHEL REVERE

History At PlayTM, LLC (HAP, LLC), has garnered nationwide applause for their Immersive Living History performances, chronicling the lives of legendary women who changed society. In Rendezvous with Rachel Revere, HAP, LLC Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora is Rachel Revere - wife of Paul Revere and a Founding Mother of an American Republic. This immersive solo performance takes the audience back to May 2, 1775; Rachel Revere has heard from her beloved husband Paul only once since his legendary midnight ride on the 18th of April. Still isolated from one another due to the Siege of Boston, Rachel desperately tries to create a plan which shall safely take her children from the reach of the British Regular Army in Boston. Find out if Rachel is successful in her perilous mission to unite her family, amidst the wake of an American Revolution.

Enjoy this LIVESTREAM presentation on Friday, August 7th, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5) via HAP, LLC's Pay-Per-HAP Facebook Group. This live event brings the vibrancy of theatrical history direct to your home. Approximately 60 minutes, followed by real-time audience Q&A. Each weekly Pay-Per-HAP performance is offered at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $10-$25 per viewer through Eventbrite. (2020 Passes are $100, and are available at this link). For ticket information, see HistoryAtPlay.com, or on Facebook @HistoryAtPlay.

Payment is requested by 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5), on or before the date of the performance. Payments are accepted on Eventbrite, by Credit/Debit, or by Check (History At Play, P.O. Box 120233, Boston, MA 02112). Please indicate the performance date for which you are paying. After payment is received, request to join the Pay-Per-HAP Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PayperHAP. Admission to the group closes at 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5) on the date of the performance. No late admission. No refunds/date transfers. Must have access to a Facebook account in order to view.

Josh Lederman, NBC News Political Correspondent, attests: "History At Play connects the dots between the characters that made up our past and the events they shaped that still influence our lives."

About Pay-Per-HAP

HAP, LLC's weekly Pay-Per-HAP Facebook performances are original productions from the company's critically acclaimed repertoire, featuring playwright/producer/historian and HAP, LLC Founder, Judith Kalaora. From A REVOLUTION OF HER OWN!™, the inspiring story of America's first female soldier, Deborah Sampson; to CHALLENGER: Soaring with Christa McAuliffe, exhibiting the achievements of the beloved Teacher In Space, each live performance is conducted in authentic period wardrobe, with vintage props, and professionally designed sets. Based on primary source research, History At Play™, LLC has been embraced by the historical, educational, and theatrical industries with high-caliber programs, offering a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to ask questions of influential and often forgotten historic figures. Appropriate for all ages.

Upcoming Pay-Per-HAP Performances in July:

All performances begin at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5) at HAP, LLC's @Pay-Per-HAP VIP Facebook Group:

August 7: Rendezvous with Rachel Revere

August 14: [No Program]

August 21: I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone

August 28: World War Women: The Unsung Heroines of World War II

Sept 4: CHALLENGER: Soaring with Christa McAuliffe

Sept 11: Victorian Gossip Girl: Annie Adams Fields

Sept 18: Tinseltown Inventor: The Most Beautiful Woman in the World, Hedy Lamarr

Sept 25: Featured Guest Artist Presentation: "Charlotte Brontë: To do More and Better Things"

MORE DATES TO COME!

Photo Credit: Claudia Gustafson Photography

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You