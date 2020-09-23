History At Play, LLC and Revolutionary Spaces Celebrate The 19th Amendment With I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU LUCY STONE

The livestream takes place on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at 7:00 PM ET.

History At PlayTM, LLC has garnered nationwide applause for their one-woman living history performances, chronicling the lives of legendary women who changed society. The fiery performance I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone has received accolades from journalists, actors, and historians alike and was featured on the WGBH Forum, a series of lectures and performances selected by WGBH to be streamed online.

Now, in honor of the 2020 centennial celebration of the 19th Amendment, HAP, LLC brings Lucy Stone's incredible story direct to the comfort of your home via LIVESTREAM on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at 7:00 PM ET. The LIVESTREAM production of I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone is approximately 60 minutes, followed by real-time audience Q&A. Suitable for all ages. This one-time-only event is generously sponsored by Revolutionary Spaces/Old South Meeting House and is free and open to the public. Reservations are required. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tauAVJDMSjW5pbCevNLPEA.

In this presentation of I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone, History At PlayTM, LLC Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora is Lucy Stone: The first woman from Massachusetts to earn a college degree, a fierce abolitionist, and women's rights activist. Challenging discrimination is not easy, but Lucy Stone is never one to take the easy road. Even Susan B. Anthony credited Lucy Stone for her involvement in the tumultuous women's rights movement. The fight for suffrage is ferocious, so come along for the ride!

HAP, LLC was founded in 2010 by Artistic Director Judith Kalaora in order to create Immersive Living History Experiences and to chronicle the lives of influential and often forgotten women. Kalaora is a professional educator, award-winning playwright, and living historian. She graduated Magna cum Laude from Syracuse University and completed the Globe Education Program at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre of London, England.

Josh Lederman, NBC News Political Correspondent, attests: "History At Play connects the dots between the characters that made up our past and the events they shaped that still influence our lives." Jordan Rich, of CBS WBZ Radio, states that Judith Kalaora, the Founder & Artistic Director of History At Play, LLC, is "a one-woman force of nature and inhabits these women...it takes people like her to bring these stories to life...these lost pieces of history."

