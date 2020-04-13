Here is a List of Regional Theaters Hosting Video Auditions

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As theaters all over the country have been forced to temporarily shut their doors due to the ongoing health crisis, many have adjusted to the change by bringing their content online. Theaters are planning for future season by holding online video auditions!

Below please find a list of theaters hosting video auditions with links for more information:

Lyric Stage Company

https://www.lyricstage.com/auditions/

The Gamm Theatre

https://www.gammtheatre.org/auditions

Horizon Theatre

https://www.backstage.com/casting/support-group-for-men-video-auditions-352449/

Alley Theatre

https://www.backstage.com/casting/alley-theatre-20-21-season-353299/

Actors Theatre of Louisville

https://www.actorstheatre.org/casting/

Gloucester Stage Company

https://gloucesterstage.com/auditions/





