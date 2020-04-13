Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Here is a List of Regional Theaters Hosting Video Auditions
As theaters all over the country have been forced to temporarily shut their doors due to the ongoing health crisis, many have adjusted to the change by bringing their content online. Theaters are planning for future season by holding online video auditions!
Below please find a list of theaters hosting video auditions with links for more information:
Lyric Stage Company
https://www.lyricstage.com/auditions/
The Gamm Theatre
https://www.gammtheatre.org/auditions
Horizon Theatre
https://www.backstage.com/casting/support-group-for-men-video-auditions-352449/
Alley Theatre
https://www.backstage.com/casting/alley-theatre-20-21-season-353299/
Actors Theatre of Louisville
https://www.actorstheatre.org/casting/
Gloucester Stage Company
https://gloucesterstage.com/auditions/