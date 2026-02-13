HONK! to be Presented at Open Door Theater This Spring

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Open Door Theater of Acton, one of the only integrated and accessible theater companies in the country, will stage Honk! this March. Honk!, a musical telling of "The Ugly Duckling" story is a heartwarming celebration of being different that is sure to delight audiences of all ages during its run next month at the Dragonfly Theater at R.J. Grey Jr. High School in Acton, MA.

Ugly looks quite a bit different from his siblings, and others are quick to notice and point this out. Ugly is kind-hearted, awkward and innocent, and his journey of self-discovery is the heart of the show. This messaging supports the mission of Open Door Theater and will resonate with audiences now more than ever. On the surface of the pond, this show appears to be a charming adaptation of the classic children's fairy tale, but when you dive deeper, you discover profound social commentary disguised in feathers and farmyard whimsy.

"Honk! s a joyful reminder that being different is something to celebrate. At its heart, it's about belonging, kindness and learning to see value in what makes us unique," said Director Teri Shea. "Directing HONK! at Open Door Theater feels like coming home. When my kids were young, they grew up doing theater at Open Door, in a space where everyone was welcome, and that spirit still defines Open Door today. Being able to return now and share this experience with my adult children and their loved ones makes this production especially meaningful."

Open Door's high-quality productions feature actors who are Deaf, Disabled, Autistic, Neurodiverse, Blind and/or have mobility and cognitive disabilities. Open Door is a recognized leader in Best Practices in Arts Access in New England and was awarded the Most Accessible Cultural Organization in the Commonwealth from the Massachusetts Cultural Council Up Initiative in 2019.

Now in its 46th year, Open Door has provided accessible opportunities for all including underserved audiences and participants to enjoy live theater. All performances are relaxed/sensory friendly and feature ASL interpretation and open captioning. There will be audio-described performances on the second weekend. We are a proud participant in the Card to Culture Program. Discounted tickets for EBT, WIC and ConnectorCare Cardholders. Tickets and accessibility information at www.OpenDoorTheater.org.