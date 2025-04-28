HELLO, DOLLY! Begins At Lyric Stage Boston In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lyric Stage 2024/25 season will close the 2024/25 season with the classic American musical comedy Hello, Dolly!. Directed by Maurice Emmanuel Parent, Music Direction from Dan Rodriguez†, and Choreography by Ilyse Robbins°, and featuring classic songs like “Before the Parade Passes By”, “It Only Takes a Moment”, and “Hello, Dolly!” with Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman and Book by Michael Stewart.

With a twinkle in her eye, Dolly Levi orchestrates matters of the heart for those looking for love as the incomparable matchmaker that she is. As romance blossoms and comedic adventures ensue, Dolly makes friends around every corner and charms her way into the hearts of everyone she meets. But is there hope of moving on from a lost love and finding a sweetheart of her own “before the parade passes by?”

Director Maurice Emmanuel Parent says, “I am overjoyed to be telling this classic story with Lyric Stage, which has a treasured history of presenting classic musicals in a way that both honors the legacy of the show and sees it with a fresh perspective. I hope this show will inspire us to grab onto the things and people we love , to hold them tight before the parade passes us by.”

Performances begin Friday, May 16 and run through Sunday, June 22.

Featuring Temma Beaudreau. Stephen Caliskan, Joy Clark*, Joshua Wolf Coleman*, Max Connor, Aimee Doherty*, KRISTIAN ESPIRITU*, Miki Grubic, Jackson Jirard, Sean Keim, Alex LeBlanc, Mark Linehan*, Michael Jennings Mahoney*, Sophie Shaw, Hannah Shihdanian, Tader Shipley.

Scenic Design by Janie E. Howland**, Costume Design by Kelly Baker, Lighting Design by Karen Perlow**, and Sound Design by Alex Berg.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States

** Represented by United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829 of the IATSE

° Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

† Member of AFM Local 9-535

Comments

