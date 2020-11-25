Greater Boston Stage Company and Wilmington Community Television present Ball in the House: Home for the Holidays: An A Cappella Concert. This concert by premier a cappella group Ball in the House will be a six day only virtual event. The hour-long virtual performance will air live on Saturday, December 12, 2020 and will be available to livestream from December 13 - 17, 2020. The live event includes an interactive chat during the show and an audience talk-back after the concert.

Massachusetts based professional a cappella group, Ball in the House, has opened for The Beach Boys, The Jonas Brothers, The Temptations, and others. This diverse group of singers brings their special sound in a mix of styles - R&B, Soul, and Pop - to deliver a new meaning to the word harmony. In Home for the Holidays, Ball in the House will bring the joy of live music to your homes for the holidays with favorites including Do You Hear What I Hear? O Holy Night, I'll Be Home for Christmas, Jingle Bell Rock, and more!

The live special event on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 7pm includes an interactive chat during the show and an audience talk-back after the show so you can tell the singers what you thought and ask questions. Plus, enjoy an early visit from our favorite man in red - Santa Claus! Not available for the live performance on December 12th? You can livestream the concert on-demand between Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 10am and Thursday, December 17, 2020 at midnight.

Ball in the House features Kevin Guest - bass, Dave Guisti - tenor, Monty Hill - baritone, Jon J Ryan - beatbox, and Wallace Thomas - tenor.

Single Tickets for Ball in the House: Home for the Holidays: An A Cappella Concert: Tickets may be purchased to attend either the live concert and Q&A on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 7:00pm or to watch the recorded performance anytime between Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 10am and Thursday, December 17, 2020 at midnight. Single tickets cost $25 and may be purchased on the Greater Boston Stage Company website at www.greaterbostonstage.org. $5 of each ticket will be donated to the Merrimack Valley Food Bank. https://mvfb.org/

Want to treat yourself to a little extra? For $20 more, purchase our incredible VIP package. This Includes a pre-show Zoom with Ball in the House (live show only), PDFs of their holiday songs (so you can sing along too), a signed copy of one musical arrangement, a Ball in the House tree ornament, and your album of choice. Shipping included within the US.

