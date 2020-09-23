Greater Boston Stage Company Announces New Education Options Through The Young Company

Virtual classes start up Monday, September 28, 2020.

Greater Boston Stage Company welcomes back The Young Company with new adventures in education both on line and in person (safely and socially distanced, of course!). Whether you're looking to support classroom education, expand your theatrical knowledge, or just have some fun, The Young Company has something for you! Virtual classes start up Monday, September 28, 2020 so register now at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/dept/1431!

Director of Education, Tyler Rosati says, "Young Company programming will certainly be different than what we have previously offered, but we are excited to see what amazing work, fun and education can happen in these new mediums."

ONLINE VOICE LESSONS will be taught by Jeanne LaForgia, Lea Peterson, and Julia Nelson beginning Monday, September 28, 2020. The Young Company offers half-hour private voice lessons Monday through Friday with a variety of professional and engaging coaches. Each student is paired with a specific instructor and weekly lesson time that continues over 10 weeks. Throughout these lessons, students explore vocal technique, musicianship, song repertoire, and audition skills. Lesson curriculum and song selection are developed between student and instructor and tailored to the student's specific goals. These lessons are a great fit for beginner singers as well as experienced vocalists looking to expand their skill set and experience.

OUTDOOR DANCE CLASSES to be held at Recreation Park, 99 Dale Ct, Stoneham, MA beginning Saturday, October 3, 2020. Pull out your jazz shoes and your masks and get dancing! This weekly outdoor dance class will stretch muscles and shake out energy. With a new combination each week, this class is a great chance to get outside safely, have some fun, and learn both Broadway and original choreography! Note: Masks and Social Distancing will be strictly adhered to. Choreography will be adapted so students will not cross paths. All students and staff will be required to fill out COVID-19 information forms. Inclement weather will result in a cancelled class. There will be a strict class-size limit to ensure safe social distancing. Early registration is encouraged.

ONLINE WEEKLY ACTING CLASSES will begin Monday, October 5, 2020. These acting classes will focus on using monologues and short scenes to build confidence in actor instincts - from using the whole body, to finding a unique voice, to delving into dynamic interpretations of text. This class is open to both first-time students and returning actors.

ONLINE WEEKLY MASTER CLASSES begin Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Want to learn about playwriting? What about directing or producing? How about subjects like self care for artists, the evolution of virtual theatre, or anti-racist theatre actions? Each week The Young Company will hold a 2-hour master class exploring a variety of subjects in the theatre world. These interactive master classes will open the doors to new areas of theatre for many, and allow those familiar to dive deeper. With a rotating set of instructors and topics, there is a class for everyone!

THE THEATRE CLUB...AT HOME! Beginning, Sunday, October 11, 2020you can travel the world with The Young Company....all from the safety and comfort of your own couches. Each week, watch a free streaming piece of theatre with The Young Company. With a live chat set up during the stream and a conversation with staff and students after the stream, discuss design elements, execution, direction, and important messages and moments from each piece of theatre.

To learn more and register for classes please visit https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/dept/1431.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You