Grammy Winner Eric Tingstad to Headline 2023 Whidbey Island Guitar Festival

The entire lineup includes an array of virtuoso musicians in the guitar world. Creator Andre Feriante will be joined by festival regulars Troy Chapman and Keith Bowers.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Video: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 1 Video: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Interview: TV Superhero takes THE PONY EXPRESS to South Shore Conservatory Photo 2 Interview: TV Superhero takes THE PONY EXPRESS to South Shore Conservatory
Video: First Look at Krysta Rodriguez, Nik Alexander & More in CABARET at Barrington Stage Photo 3 Video: See Rodriguez, Alexander & More in CABARET at BSC
The Actors Company of Natick to Present INTO THE WOODS at The Keiter Center This Month Photo 4 The Actors Company of Natick to Present INTO THE WOODS at The Keiter Center This Month

Grammy Winner Eric Tingstad to Headline 2023 Whidbey Island Guitar Festival

Grammy Award winning guitarist Eric Tingstad will headline Saturday's line up of the 2023 Whidbey Island Guitar Festival. Held this year at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, in Langley, the festival will run July 21, 22, and 23. Unlike most festivals that focus on one genre of music, or the majority that prominently featuring vocal led music, this is one of the only festivals in the world to celebrate purely instrumental guitar music from a wide variety of musical genres. It is an inclusive celebration of the guitar and all its relatives from cultures around the globe featuring world class musicians of the Pacific Northwest.

The entire lineup includes an array of virtuoso musicians in the guitar world. Creator Andre Feriante will be joined by festival regulars Troy Chapman and Keith Bowers. The three days will be filled with some returning faces and some new offerings as well. Hilary Field, Kristi O’Donnell, Milo Peterson, and Gus Denhard have joined them in some previous festivals. Grammy winner Eric Tingstad, Maxi Larrea, Mareceline Keene, and Michael Powers are joining them for the first time. 

Conceptualized and curated by multi-instrumentalist Andre Feriante, the inspiration for this festival stems from a desire to bring people of different walks of life and different interests together. It’s also a chance to let the beauty of instrumental guitar shine on it’s own. It’s an opportunity for fans of one kind of music to experience other styles as well. It’s a chance to expand horizons musically, and make new friends in the process. Andre’s hope is to help people find unity, understanding, and peace through music. In a nation that is experiencing increased divisions, music is a universal language that can bring people of all cultures, beliefs, and backgrounds together.

This years virtuoso lineup includes:

Friday July 21

7:30pm (one concert with intermission)

Troy Chapman / Baroque Lute / Jazz Guitar

Andre Feriante / Flamenco / Classical Guitar

Marceline Keene with Kristi O’Donnell / Guitar & Bass

Keith Bowers / Jazz Guitar

Saturday July 22

2pm: Andre Feriante’s “Stringstories” / A world of strings

3pm: Milo Peterson/ Jazz Guitar

4pm: Hilary Field / Classical Guitar

5pm: Eric Tingstad / Acoustic Guitar  

         

Sunday July 23

2pm: “Old Men with Lutes”: Troy Chapman, Gus Denhard, Andre Feriante

3pm: Maxi Larrea / Latin / Classical Guitar

4pm: Michael Powers / Jazz Guitar / Ukulele

Artist Bio’s available on request. 

Contact anderferiante@gmail.com to set up an interview with festival founder Andre Feriante.

Whidbey Island Guitar Festival:  July 21, 22, 23

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 CAMANO AVENUE, LANGLEY, WA 98260

(360) 221-8262                    info@wicaonline.org              www.wicaonline.org 

Tickets and Info: Click Here


Festival website: www.facebook.com/WhidbeyIslandGuitarFestival

Ticket prices

Full Festival Pass
$115 Individual, $200 Couple


Day Pass
$50 Saturday, $45 Sunday

Individual Tickets: 

Friday, July 21st
WICA Star: $45
Standard: $30
by request to box office: $20

Saturday & Sunday Each individual Show
Standard: $15

Youth 18 and Under are Free




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
EVITA & More Lead Bostons July 2023 Theater Top Picks Photo
EVITA & More Lead Boston's July 2023 Theater Top Picks

Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. This month's top picks include Evita and more!

2
Lillias White & Hugh Panaro Join MR. FINNS CABARET August Lineup at Barrington Stage Photo
Lillias White & Hugh Panaro Join MR. FINN'S CABARET August Lineup at Barrington Stage

Barrington Stage Company has revealed additions to the Summer Series of Mr. Finn’s Cabaret on the lower level of the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center for August. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Michael Feinstein & More to Perform at Tanglewood in July Photo
Michael Feinstein & More to Perform at Tanglewood in July

Learn who is performing at Tanglewood July 10-23!

4
Jacobs Pillow Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with HIP HOP ACROSS THE PILLOW Photo
Jacob's Pillow Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with HIP HOP ACROSS THE PILLOW

In Week 6 of the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, the Pillow celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop—the diverse culture and art movement catalyzed in the Bronx in August 1973—with a “festival within the Festival.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Julia Watkins: Electrify the Night
Wilbur Fiske Haven House (7/07-7/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
Keiter Center for the Performing Arts (7/21-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Band's Visit
Huntington Theatre (11/11-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# History Camp Boston: Literature, Life, and Love at The Waterside Museum
Suffolk University Law Building (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evita
American Repertory Theater (5/17-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penn & Teller present The Foolers
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/01-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf
The Company Theatre (11/10-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You