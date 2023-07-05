Grammy Winner Eric Tingstad to Headline 2023 Whidbey Island Guitar Festival

Grammy Award winning guitarist Eric Tingstad will headline Saturday's line up of the 2023 Whidbey Island Guitar Festival. Held this year at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, in Langley, the festival will run July 21, 22, and 23. Unlike most festivals that focus on one genre of music, or the majority that prominently featuring vocal led music, this is one of the only festivals in the world to celebrate purely instrumental guitar music from a wide variety of musical genres. It is an inclusive celebration of the guitar and all its relatives from cultures around the globe featuring world class musicians of the Pacific Northwest.

The entire lineup includes an array of virtuoso musicians in the guitar world. Creator Andre Feriante will be joined by festival regulars Troy Chapman and Keith Bowers. The three days will be filled with some returning faces and some new offerings as well. Hilary Field, Kristi O’Donnell, Milo Peterson, and Gus Denhard have joined them in some previous festivals. Grammy winner Eric Tingstad, Maxi Larrea, Mareceline Keene, and Michael Powers are joining them for the first time.

Conceptualized and curated by multi-instrumentalist Andre Feriante, the inspiration for this festival stems from a desire to bring people of different walks of life and different interests together. It’s also a chance to let the beauty of instrumental guitar shine on it’s own. It’s an opportunity for fans of one kind of music to experience other styles as well. It’s a chance to expand horizons musically, and make new friends in the process. Andre’s hope is to help people find unity, understanding, and peace through music. In a nation that is experiencing increased divisions, music is a universal language that can bring people of all cultures, beliefs, and backgrounds together.

This years virtuoso lineup includes:

Friday July 21

7:30pm (one concert with intermission)

Troy Chapman / Baroque Lute / Jazz Guitar

Andre Feriante / Flamenco / Classical Guitar

Marceline Keene with Kristi O’Donnell / Guitar & Bass

Keith Bowers / Jazz Guitar

Saturday July 22

2pm: Andre Feriante’s “Stringstories” / A world of strings

3pm: Milo Peterson/ Jazz Guitar

4pm: Hilary Field / Classical Guitar

5pm: Eric Tingstad / Acoustic Guitar

Sunday July 23

2pm: “Old Men with Lutes”: Troy Chapman, Gus Denhard, Andre Feriante

3pm: Maxi Larrea / Latin / Classical Guitar

4pm: Michael Powers / Jazz Guitar / Ukulele

Artist Bio’s available on request.

Contact anderferiante@gmail.com to set up an interview with festival founder Andre Feriante.

Whidbey Island Guitar Festival: July 21, 22, 23

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 CAMANO AVENUE, LANGLEY, WA 98260

(360) 221-8262 info@wicaonline.org www.wicaonline.org

Tickets and Info: Click Here



Festival website: www.facebook.com/WhidbeyIslandGuitarFestival

Ticket prices

Full Festival Pass

$115 Individual, $200 Couple



Day Pass

$50 Saturday, $45 Sunday



Individual Tickets:



Friday, July 21st

WICA Star: $45

Standard: $30

by request to box office: $20



Saturday & Sunday Each individual Show

Standard: $15



Youth 18 and Under are Free