Grammy & Emmy Nominated Composer & Saxophonist Kamasi Washington Comes To City Winery Boston

Contemporary jazz-fusion master Kamasi Washington comes to City Winery Boston for a four-show run featuring singer Ami Taf Ra May 9-11. Tickets and information are available at citywineryboston.com.

Known worldwide as a gifted composer and fiercely improvising saxophonist, Kamasi Washington's debut LP in 2015 The Epic set him on a path as a generational torchbearer for progressive, improvisational music, the genre for young audiences to experience music unlike anything they had heard before.

His music is filled with elements of hip-hop, classical and r&b music, all major influences on the young saxophonist and bandleader, who exceeds any notions of what "jazz" music is.

In addition to The Epic, his recordings include Harmony of Difference, an EP originally commissioned for the 2017 Whitney Biennial; and Heaven and Earth, all of which are among the most acclaimed of the past decade. A multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer, Kasami Washington was also nominated for GRAMMY and Emmy awards for his contributions to the Netflix documentary Becoming, a profile of First Lady Michelle Obama.

He has also released two films: As Told To G/D Thyself, a short film companion to Heaven and Earth which debuted at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival; and the concert film Kamasi Washington Live at The Apollo Theater in partnership with Amazon Music.

Kamasi Washington featuring Ami Taf Ra will perform at City Winery Boston on Tuesday May 9 (doors open at 6pm) and Wednesday May 10 at 7:30pm (doors open at 6:30pm) and Thursday May 11 at 6pm (doors open at 5pm) and 9:30pm (doors open at 8:30pm) For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.