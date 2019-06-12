GhostLit Repertory Theatre Company Presents Regional Premiere Of PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

GhostLit Repertory Theatre Company, under the leadership of Artistic Directors Caitlin Teeley and Harrison Lang, is proud to present the regional premiere production of the Tony Award-Winning play, Peter and the Starcatcher.

Peter and the Starcatcher will be directed by Caitlin Teeley, with Assistant Direction by Harrison Lang, Choreography by Natalie Sala, Music Direction by Jackson Teeley, and Fight Direction by Olivia Willcox. Starring will be Cody Lee Miller as Black Stache, Caroline Fairweather as Molly Aster, Corey Bryant as Boy/Peter, Christopher-Michael Vecchia as Grempkin/Mack/ Sánchez/ Fighting Prawn, Dana Harrison as Mrs. Bumbrake/Teacher, Patrick Toole as Slank/ Hawking Clam/ Captain Robert Falcon Scott, Thomas Whaley as Lord Leonard Aster, Noah Lewis Bailey as Smee, Noah Pott as Prentiss/ Accompanist, Harrison Lang as Alf, and Alec Bachman as Ted.

Peter and the Starcatcher, based on the novel Peter and the Starcatchers by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, upends the century old story of how a miserable orphan boy becomes Peter Pan. The show, with a book by Rick Elice and music by Wayne Barker, follows the young orphan boy and his mates as they are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. They know nothing of the mysterious trunk in the captain's cabin, which contains a precious, otherworldly cargo. While out at sea, a precocious young girl named Molly Aster discovers the boys; Molly is a Starcatcher-in-training, who realizes that the trunk's precious cargo is starstuff, a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands. When the ship is taken over by pirates - led by the fearsome Black Stache, a villain determined to claim the trunk and its treasure for his own - the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure that lays the groundwork for the beloved tale of the boy who would never grow up.

Peter and the Starcatcher will run June 26 at 8pm, June 27 at 8pm, June 28 at 8pm, June 29 at 2pm and 8pm, and June 30 at 1pm. All performances will be at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, 352 Main St. Great Barrington MA. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at ghostlitrep.com. This show is family friendly and patrons are encouraged to bring their families.

Photo by Emma Kate Rothenberg-Ware & Beau Bernatchez





