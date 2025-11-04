GIRL CRIME: A New Play To Receive World Premiere Production In Boston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Girl Crime, a new play by award-winning Chicago playwright Kendall Grenolds (A is For Festival, Playwrights Horizons) will be receiving a world premiere workshop production at the Boston Center for the Arts in January of 2026.

A dark comedy about the glittery horror of true crime culture, Girl Crime follows two best friends and co-hosts of a hit podcast that packages murder as quirky, relatable content for the girlies. As the line between ambition and exploitation blurs, this play examines the American obsession with violence, the commodification of trauma, and who has the right to tell a story.

The upcoming production is presented by Los Angeles-based producing company, The Dining Table Collective, and will be led by Boston area director, Emma DeWitt (Hartford Stage Co.).

The show also boasts a cast of exciting local talent, featuring Sandy Clancy (Theater at Monmouth, Studio Theatre Worcester), Elizabeth Finn (Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Connecticut Rep.), Avery Ouellette (Hartford Sage Co., Macbeth - film adaptation), Aaron Lamm (Shameless, Fargo) and Cassandra Meyer (Vagabond Theatre, Flat Earth Theatre).

Performances will take place at the Boston Center for the Arts Plaza Black Box Theater on Saturday, January 10th at 7:00 pm and Sunday, January 11th at 2:00. Tickets go on sale soon at www.bostontheatrescene.com!

The Boston Center for the Arts is located at 539 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02131. www.bostonarts.org