Folk Group The Kingston Trio To Perform At The Spire Center This Spring

The performance will take place on April 16th.

By: Oct. 08, 2025
Folk Group The Kingston Trio To Perform At The Spire Center This Spring Image
Folk music fans are in for a special evening when The Kingston Trio brings their timeless harmonies and beloved hits to the Spire Center for Performing Arts on Wednesday, April 16 at 7:00PM. Tickets are on sale now.

Known for classic songs like 'Tom Dooley,' 'M.T.A.,' and 'Where Have All the Flowers Gone?,' the Kingston Trio continues to celebrate the rich American folk tradition that helped shape a generation. With current members carrying on the legacy of the founding Trio of Dave Guard, Nick Reynolds and Bob Shane, the group's live show offers a mix of storytelling, humor, and the unmistakable Kingston Trio sound.

“This is a chance to hear the songs that defined an era, live on stage in Plymouth,” said Buddy Woodward, tenor guitar player. “The Kingston Trio's music remains as relevant, moving, and joyful as ever.”




