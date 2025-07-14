FL!P Circus is Coming to Burlington Mall This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FL!P Circus is bringing its all new 2025 national tour to Burlington Mall in Burlington, Massachusetts from July 25 - August 5. Created by the Vazquez family, this intimate big top experience has consistently entertained audiences around the country with its high-energy, family-friendly, edge-of-your-seat production. The 2025 show brings together an entirely new cast of stellar international human talent who are guaranteed to wow. Tickets are on sale now.

Taking place under its distinctive red and white striped climate-controlled tent, audiences enter a world where amazing things happen and lasting memories are made at every performance. With only 800 seats, and none more than 50 feet from the ring, it's an intimate experience where you feel as if you're part of the action, and some will literally get pulled into it! And what would a circus be without delicious treats? At Fl!p Circus, there's a generous concession stand featuring an assortment of delectable items ready to satisfy every appetite. Leave your cares behind for two hours and enjoy this modern version of the great American circus tradition.

The 2025 cast is led by charismatic Ringmaster Jan Vazquez, who, together with his sister, Carolina Vazquez, are fourth-generation performers presenting a daring act on the rolla bolla pushing the boundaries of equilibrium and gravity. Spain's Johnny Rico, seen around the world at the most prestigious circuses, international festivals and even Netflix, brings his energetic brand of outrageous comedy to Flip Circus for the very first time. Be amazed by the multi-talented Bravuuri Troupe from Finland, who delight with their group skating, bike acrobatics and human pyramids. From Hungary, Duo Fossett present an incredibly challenging aerial pole act blending acrobatics and aerial arts in a totally unique way. Superhuman strength and dexterity are hallmarks of Brazil's extraordinary father and son hand-balancing team, Duo Marrufo. Hailing from Guinea, West Africa, it's the incredible contortion of the Bone Breaker. Direct from Ukraine, the amazing Khrystyna presents a stupendous display of balance on the slack wire. While the incredible live FL!P Circus Band brings the grooves necessary to keep the fun going from beginning to end. It's a show you won't want to miss!